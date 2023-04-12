FISHER — Village board members on Wednesday will consider annexation of 10 acres on the community’s north side.
Village President Mike Bayler said an area couple has bought the property with the intent to possibly develop a subdivision.
The property is across from the village public works building.
Bayler said a developer was interested in developing land in that area several years ago, but it never materialized. He said the 10 acres under consideration for annexation are in the village’s tax increment 2 district.
Already under development is a new subdivision on Fisher’s west side owned by real estate agent Brenda Keith and contractor Robert Furtney.
Keith said last summer the addition will have 47 single-family houses and 10 zero-lot-line condo properties. The village board approved a tax increment financing district for the addition.
Other news
Bayler said other developments in Fisher include:
— Abraham Martinez has bought the former Blue Star Family Restaurant building on U.S. 136 that recently closed and will open a Mexican restaurant.
— Road work will begin soon on South Third Street up to U.S. 136. Cross Construction was awarded the $621,000 project, with a target completion date of June 30.
— Pavlov Media will become the latest company that will bring fiber-optic to the community, joining Xtream and Frontier.