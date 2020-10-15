FISHER — Fisher’s village administrator said he won’t miss getting up at 3 in the morning to help plow snow on Fisher streets.
Cleaning the community center, installing drainage tiles or cutting brush along Owl Creek: Jeremy Reale won’t miss that work, either.
“Whatever I needed to do to get the job done,” Reale said. “We have a relatively small town. Everyone pitches in and does what they need to to get the job done.”
But he will miss working with Fisher village officials. He’ll get to continue to do that for a while as he serves as treasurer until his replacement gets up to speed.
Reale, who has served as administrator for 51/2 years, will continue to live in the community. He has a longer commute as he has started a job with the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission as a grant specialist in the fiscal department.
There aren’t many village administrators who have such a wide range of duties that also include blue-collar work.
When it came to finding a replacement, the village board opted to spread out the responsibilities and has hired Fisher resident Lesli Williams as office manager. She starts her duties Monday.
“Her duties will be managing the office in the role of accounting and service for the board and community,” Mayor Mike Bayler said.
Williams was one of three finalists interviewed for the position. She was hired, in part, because of her experience in accounts receivable, accounting and customer relations and has been using the same software used by the village, Bayler said.
She will draw an annual salary of $34,000.
“It’s basically a job she can grow into,” Bayler said. “We had a lot on Jeremy’s plate. We kind of reverted this back to the office manager. We’ll give her an opportunity to grow into the grant writing.”
Reale also served as building inspector. Public works employee Brenda Cook will fill that role and be paid an additional $1,500 a year.
Reale’s job of cleaning the community center will now be handled by Cathy Webb, who was awarded the bid to do the work once a month for $150.
Once the COVID-19 pandemic subsides and the center is rented more often, the cleaning frequency and pay will increase, Bayler said.
“The village was very fortunate to have someone of Jeremy’s capabilities and dedication over the past few years,” Bayler said. “He quickly became an integral part of our community and helped our city government run smoothly. I know I speak for others that he will be missed, but we wish him nothing but the best in his new adventure.”
A native of Rantoul, Reale has lived in Fisher for the past five years.
He said the largest project during his tenure was the sale of the village water and wastewater facilities to Illinois American Water for $6.7 million.
With the proceeds, the village was able to begin planning for future capital improvement needs it would not have been able to do, Reale said.
The community invested the money, which earns $250,000 a year in interest and has been used to fund equipment replacement and a major road project.
A native of St. Joseph, Williams said she is “a small-town girl” at heart.
“That’s where I feel the most comfortable.” Williams and her husband have lived in Fisher for 14 years. She has a daughter, who attended Fisher schools and Illinois State University and is now working and living in Bloomington.
Williams has worked for both ADM in Decatur and Vesuvius in Champaign.