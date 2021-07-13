FISHER — Boxes containing food should not be placed on public property, and Fisher’s village board will wait until August to decide whether maintenance of four private streets should be taken over by the village.
Mayor Mike Bayler said he will wait until next month to call a vote on a trustee’s proposal to take over maintenance of private streets in the Heritage subdivision. The streets service eight condo units.
“The residents who bought (the condos) years ago were or should’ve been told they are private roads and the village is not responsible for them as all of them are dead-end roads, which means they are responsible for snow removal and fixing them,” Bayler said.
The problem, he said, is there is no condo association. Bayler said some trustees don’t think it should be the village’s responsibility, while at least one does.
“We never accepted those roads because we were not asked to,” Bayler said.
Two trustees were absent from last week’s meeting, and Bayler said he wants them to be present when a vote is taken on the issue. He said he is undecided on the matter.
“I’ve said publicly I can see this side, and I can see that side,” Bayler said. “The signs on the street should say, ‘Medinah Private Drive.’”
The village board also told those interested in placing two blessing boxes in town that they should put them on private property. The blessing boxes will be similar to little free libraries but will contain non-perishable food and other necessities rather than books.
Amy Huskisson said her daughter, Jordynn, 10, and Mackenzie Bonham, 11, want to place the blessing boxes in at least two locations in town for a community service project. The village has a food pantry, but Amy Huskisson said at times people need items when the food pantry is not open. She said the blessing boxes are a way people can access needed items. Some people are also too embarrassed to use the food pantry.
Huskisson said she spoke with Sharon Tabor of the food pantry, and pantry officials are “OK with us doing this and would even be willing to donate stuff to it that they have an over abundance of.”
The blessing boxes will be equipped with signs reading, “Take what you need; leave what you can.”
“They’re a little house with a door and plexiglass with non-perishables and toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, shampoo,” she said, noting the girls will initially stock it, and the community will be welcome to put items in the boxes as well.
Huskisson applied for a grant through Thrivent Financial to pay for the material, and her husband, Chuck, and Darrell Miller, both contractors, have volunteered to help the girls assemble the boxes.
Bayler said board members thought the blessing boxes were “a great idea, but with the advice of our attorney, we didn’t think we should have those put on village property.”
The question of who will maintain the boxes and repair them if damaged was raised.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of a 2021 public works vehicle from Shields Auto for $34,000.