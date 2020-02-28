Listen to this article

URBANA — Five men applied to replace Dean Hazen as alderman of Ward 6, which covers much of the southeast part of the city.

The applicants, whose names were made public Thursday:

— William Colbrook, chief of police/director of public safety at Parkland College.

— Thomas Hebert, manager and teaching professional at Just Fore Fun Golf Center.

— Andrew Miller, software engineer at the University of Illinois.

— Joseph Smith, retired city of Urbana civil engineer.

— Darius White, executive director of the Urbana Business Association.

Mayor Diane Marlin will interview the applicants, who will get to give three-minute statements at Monday’s council meeting.

The council is expected to vote on Marlin’s choice at its March 9 meeting, and if approved, the new alderman would be sworn in and take his seat at that meeting.

Hazen stepped down this week to focus on his full-time job as chief of public safety at Richland Community College in Decatur, a position he’s held since February 2018.

Hazen was elected in 2017 to a four-year term and was the lone Republican on the council.

His replacement will fill the seat until May 2021, following the next city council election that spring.