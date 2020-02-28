URBANA — Five men applied to replace Dean Hazen as alderman of Ward 6, which covers much of the southeast part of the city.
The applicants, whose names were made public Thursday:
— William Colbrook, chief of police/director of public safety at Parkland College.
— Thomas Hebert, manager and teaching professional at Just Fore Fun Golf Center.
— Andrew Miller, software engineer at the University of Illinois.
— Joseph Smith, retired city of Urbana civil engineer.
— Darius White, executive director of the Urbana Business Association.
Mayor Diane Marlin will interview the applicants, who will get to give three-minute statements at Monday’s council meeting.
The council is expected to vote on Marlin’s choice at its March 9 meeting, and if approved, the new alderman would be sworn in and take his seat at that meeting.
Hazen stepped down this week to focus on his full-time job as chief of public safety at Richland Community College in Decatur, a position he’s held since February 2018.
Hazen was elected in 2017 to a four-year term and was the lone Republican on the council.
His replacement will fill the seat until May 2021, following the next city council election that spring.