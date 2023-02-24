CHAMPAIGN — During their final meeting of the month, Champaign City Council members signed off on $1,247,441 in Housing and Homeless Innovations grants that will go to five agencies:
- $600,000 to the Housing Authority of Champaign County for renovations to the two buildings that make up the Maple Grove Emergency Family Shelter, at 302 and 306 E. Park St. The work includes installing a new membrane roofing system; replacing water pipes, windows and damaged doors; and adding a new HVAC system, flooring, kitchen cabinets and countertops.
- $260,000 to C-U at Home to expand staffing to 24/7 at its men’s transitional shelter, adding two full-time lead positions and one full-time manager.
- $210,787 to the City of Champaign Township for safety renovations — a new fence, non-slip flooring and a backup generator — for the recently opened, no-questions-asked, low-barrier Strides shelter.
- $136,548 to the Champaign County Regional Planning Commission for its Landlord Risk Mitigation program, which allows county landlords who’ve leased property to a homeless family to apply for funds to repair any damaged property. The program, staff noted, will “incentivize landlords to rent to the homeless households served through the Continuum of Care programs by providing financial protection in cases where renting to homeless households results in additional costs.” The maximum reimbursement per property is set at $2,500.
- $40,106 to Cunningham Township for a “street outreach van” that will be used throughout Champaign County, not just in Urbana, where the township is based. “Daily homeless outreach will take place in Champaign-Urbana public parks, mobile home parks, truck stops, the mall, North Prospect area (and) campus/Green Street area,” staff noted in a memo.
In other council news
— APPOINTED: David Palmer (who succeeds Ahmed Taha) and Yolanda Thomas (succeeds Prince Robertson) to the Human Relations Commission, and Matt Sullard (succeeds James Fielder) and Anterrio Sims (succeeds Alexandra Harmon-Threat) to the Citizen Review Subcommittee.
Mayor Deb Feinen noted that Sims is a product of Champaign’s Goal Getters program, launched in 2018 with the hope of reducing violence and providing leadership skills to youths. “I’m really excited about that,” she said.
— APPROVED: A professional services agreement with the Kristin Olson-owned business Grants Galore to provide “on-call grant writing services” to the city for no more than $60,000 over one year’s time.
A memo prepared by city staff for this week’s council meeting suggested it would be a worthy investment and “likely lead to increased grant funding.” While the city has “multiple resources” to evaluate and apply for grants, “it has been difficult for staff to keep up with the volume of available grants and to balance finding the time to research grants while maintaining existing city services.”
The amount of federal funding opportunities increased significantly in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, staff noted, with the majority of the grants coming with “complex requirements that must be navigated during the application process.”
— ACCEPTED: $334,440 in grant funding through the state’s Violence Prevention and Reduction Program, to go toward the the faith-based mentoring component of Champaign’s Community Gun Violence Reduction Blueprint and the Trauma and Resilience Initiative’s efforts to “connect impacted individuals and families with resources aimed at addressing underlying risk factors for violence.”
Feinen publicly thanked state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, “who was instrumental in securing the grant.”