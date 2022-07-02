Former Champaign Mayor Jerry Schweighart has died.
“He was a servant leader to the highest degree,” Mayor Deb Feinen said Friday.
Schweighart died Thursday afternoon, his family said.
He spent 32 years with Champaign’s police department before serving six years on city council and 12 years as mayor, his term ending in 2011.
After losing his re-election bid to Don Gerard, Schweighart told The News-Gazette: “I always made just one promise to the community, and that was to do the best that I could do to do my best, so I've tried to do that, and I thank all of you.”
During his long public career, Schweighart was involved in numerous community activities, offering his support to local schools and leading an effort to finance the athletic endeavors of Olympic gold medal speedskater Bonnie Blair.
Said Feinen: "Mayor Schweighart’s willingness to converse directly with our community set him apart. Through Letters to the Editor and frequent correspondence, he set a high standard for public engagement in a time before social media.
"His office door was always open and if he wasn’t there, you could find him with a cup of coffee at Taffies, talking to residents or other elected officials about the issues of the day.
"Mayor Schweighart was a kindhearted man who loved our community. Always quick with a joke, his laugh was infectious."