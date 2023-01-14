DANVILLE — Former Vermilion County Health Department Administrator Doug Toole has filed a lawsuit against the county’s board of health that states he was given an ultimatum — resign or be fired.
“This came out of nowhere,” said Toole’s Urbana attorney, Ronald Langacker.
Toole, who worked for the Vermilion County Health Department for 31 years and was its administrator since 2016, resigned Nov. 16 at a meeting with some health board members and county Human Relations Director Nancy Boose that had been scheduled to evaluate his job performance.
At that meeting, board President Brad Gross informed Toole that the board “had lost faith” in Toole’s ability to lead the health department and offered him an ultimatum — to resign or immediately be terminated, according to the lawsuit filed in Vermilion County.
“Shocked by the ultimatum and faced with prospect of immediate termination, plaintiff (Toole) was involuntarily coerced by the board into tendering his immediate resignation,” the lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also accuses the board of violating the state’s Open Meetings Act at a Nov. 10 meeting by:
- Adjourning to closed session without a quorum.
- Failing to take a vote to go into closed session.
- Taking final action in closed session to notify Toole of an ultimatum.
- Failing to vote to return to open session after the closed session.
- Failing to take any final action related to Toole’s employment in open session, including taking a vote authorizing Gross to give Tool an ultimatum.
- Failing to keep accurate minutes of the Nov. 10 meeting.
Prior to serving as administrator of the county health department, Toole was its director of environmental health, and before that, an environmental health inspector.
From 2020 until his resignation, he steered the county’s public-health operation through the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Anybody who survives a pandemic in a public health department should get a gold star,” Langacker said.
Toole wasn’t expecting to be forced to resign, his attorney said.
“The board did not previously tell him there were substantive problems with his performance that would require his immediate removal from employment,” Langacker said.
The lawsuit states Toole has been damaged “in amounts to be proven at trial, including suffering, embarrassment, stress and other compensatory damages.”
The lawsuit asks that an order be entered vacating and expunging the board’s decision to discharge Toole and that he be reinstated as public health administrator.
It also seeks a public declaration that the health board violated the Open Meetings Act, that an in-camera (private) review of the record of the closed session be authorized and that the health board be enjoined from future Open Meetings Act violations.
Vermilion County State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy said she couldn’t comment on ongoing litigation.