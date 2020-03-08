The League of Women Voters of Champaign County aren’t the only ones celebrating a century. Lizie Goldwasser is turning 100 years old on March 21. How is she choosing to celebrate? “My children are having a party for me on my actual hundredth birthday at Stone Creek.” She sat down with N-G writer Alexandria Kobryn to talk voting and the importance of caring.
Do you remember the first time you ever voted for president?
Of course. Actually, it was very important what happened, because my husband and I got married in October of 1940, and on November 5 or 6, it was the election between Franklin D. Roosevelt and Wendell Willkie was the Republican, and in those days, you had to be 21 to vote. And my husband had just had his 21st birthday, so he could vote. But I was 20, and I couldn’t vote. So I missed that vote, and I was very unhappy about it. And in fact ... we were on our honeymoon, and we came back early because my husband really wanted to vote for Roosevelt.
So we came back from our honeymoon for that, and I didn’t get to vote until the next election, which of course was when Roosevelt was running again. I certainly do remember very well, and I think by then, we were living in California ... the war was still going on, World War II, and my husband was out there in the Navy yard, so my first vote was cast in Berkeley.
Did you think we would have had a female president by now?
I have to say, I don’t think I’ve thought about it. I certainly think about it now, for God’s sake. With all these old white men, I can’t believe we don’t have no female, no black, no brown.
Why do you think a group like the League of Women Voters of Champaign County is so important?
I think that they really have a very long history of doing careful work, and I think it’s terribly important that they study and report on issues. Well, of course, voting is very important, and they really give wonderful information on that, but they give wonderful information on all things about good citizenship. They can’t say we’re Democrats or Republicans, but we are citizens and are interested and concerned with housing and education and all things important to people living in the community. I think they’re a very valuable organization.
How long have you been a member?
When I came to live here, people I met seemed to be members of the league and seemed to be active, intelligent people, and I thought ‘This is what I want to join.’ I came in 1951, and they were here already. I think I joined shortly after I came. I’ve been active with some very important people doing some very important studies.
What’s the best piece of life advice you could give someone?
The older I get, the more I realize that there are so many different kinds of people. I know what I think is important, but it’s not necessarily what somebody else might think is important. But I think one thing that’s pretty important, I think caring is important.
I have a friend now who, I went to see him the other day, and he said caring was not important to him, not very. He said the two things he cared about the most, ‘I love my children, but they’re not here, but my work and my music are the most important things to me, and I can’t do either of them anymore.’
Then I thought, ‘See, the most important thing to me is people.’ Then I have to tell myself, not everybody feels that way. For me, the most important thing is people, and I love my kids, my grandchildren, my family, and I used to think being smart was the most important thing, but now I know that isn’t the most important thing. But caring and being nice is more important.
What’s the best piece of advice you could give to today’s young women?
Well, my advice for everybody right now is, whatever you think is going to happen, it’s not going to be the way you think. You have to be willing to change. Just from one week to the next, you think you’re going to do something, but you’re not; you’re going to do something else. Be very, very flexible. And let me tell you another important thing: You better have a sense of humor.
Which would you say has been your favorite decade?
For me, the most memorable one is the one where I had four out of my five children, between 1944 and ’51. And then I had a tail end many years later, and he wasn’t in that decade.
What do you like to do during your free time? Do you have a favorite hobby?
I used to like singing and listening to music the best. Now, I can’t sing or hear music right, so that’s sad. And I used to like cooking a lot. And I still do like it, but I don’t do it quite as well as I used to. I like seeing my friends very much; I love my friends. They come for lunch and tea sometimes, and that’s very nice. I like visiting with people.
Do you have a favorite style of music you like to listen to or sing?
I love folk music, and I really like all kinds of music. I was never particularly into rock ’n’ roll, but I did love Elvis and the Beatles. And my grandson has a band, and a lot of people like it. And I like it, too; probably because he’s my grandson.