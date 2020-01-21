SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, has been appointed to the Illinois Census Advisory Panel, Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s office announced Tuesday.
Ammons, a former member of the Urbana City Council and Champaign County Board, is serving her third term as representative of the 103rd Illinois House District, which includes Champaign-Urbana.
Ammons has received numerous awards and was a University of Illinois Edgar Fellow. In the past five years, she has passed several pieces of legislation with bipartisan support — among them legislation to stop the dumping of toxic chemicals in the landfill above the Mahomet Aquifer, lowering the cost of phone calls from Illinois prisons to ensure families can stay connected, stronger police accountability measures and implementing protections for temporary workers.
The 12-member Census Advisory Panel was created to serve as an advisory board to the Census Office within the state Department of Human Services to help ensure a complete and accurate census count in Illinois, according to an executive order.