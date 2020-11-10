RANTOUL — Petitions are being circulated in the community that seek to place a question on the April 6 ballot regarding term limits for elected officials in village government.
It would ask voters if those elected to the offices of mayor, village trustee and village clerk in Rantoul should be limited to no more than two four-year terms in the same office.
Local activist Debbra Sweat said the drive is being spearheaded by her and “three or four people” who think term limits are needed.
“We did this because Rantoul is changing,” Sweat said. “We need to have new and fresh leadership within the community. We need a better and more even distribution of power in this town.”
Sweat said the group is trying to limit special interests “because that’s what’s driving Rantoul, and just some of the things that are happening ... we’re not getting answers to questions.”
She said the original hope was to place the question on the November ballot, but the group didn’t have enough time to secure the needed signatures.
The group has until Jan. 4 to get the necessary 318 signatures of registered voters. Sweat said the goal is to get at least 400 signatures.
Village Clerk Mike Graham said if the proposed referendum passes, it would not take effect for eight years — or until May 1, 2029.
Sweat was also part of a group that placed a question on the ballot in November 2018 that asked voters whether the community should be divided into six village trustee districts, a measure that passed. Residents can only run for village board to represent the district in which they reside.
Previously, trustee candidates ran as at-large candidates.
Proponents of the districting change argued that the majority of those serving on the village board lived north of U.S. 136 and that south Rantoul was underrepresented. Voters last week also approved, by a 69 percent margin, staggering the terms of board candidates elected in AprilIn that election, representatives for even-numbered districts will serve two-year terms, while those for odd-numbered districts will be elected to four-year terms.
Those wanting more info on the petition issue may contact Sweat at 217-892-8038 or rantoultermlimit@gmail.com.