HOMER — The smiles on some residents’ faces upon hearing news that a car wash will soon open in their village have turned to frowns after learning of a supposed promise by the village — that the owner will have to pay only half the normal water/sewer rate for the first five years of operation.
The village board will hold a special meeting Monday night with Don Happ, owner of Happ-Y Daze Car Wash, to discuss the issue.
In January, the village’s tax-increment-finance committee voted to recommend Happ be given $20,000 a year for the life of the TIF program starting in fiscal year 2023 and be reimbursed $31,473 for the installation of sidewalks and approaches to his business. The village board approved those amounts.
However, the TIF committee, with Mayor Jeremy Richards and trustees Joe Bear and Jim White present, also recommended the board approve an agreement with Happ for 50 percent off water and sewer taxes for five years.
At the March 14 board meeting, when trustees Mike Johnson and Guy James, who serves as water committee chairman, questioned the proposal, Richards said the verbal agreement “was all put in place before I became mayor.”
“I agree it seems excessive at 50 percent,” he said.
Richards, who was elected mayor in April 2021 over incumbent Ray Cunningham, said he wanted to honor that agreement since it was made before he was in office, and revisit it in five years. But on Friday, he told The News-Gazette he would vote against it if there were a tie among board members.
He said he told Happ that he wouldn’t vote in favor of the rate break and Happ said he understood “and didn’t hold any ill will against me for saying that.”
He said Happ indicated he wished “there had been better communication,” Richards said.
Happ did not return a phone call from The News-Gazette.
Cunningham said he never spoke with Happ when he was mayor about a reduction in water and sewer taxes if he were to build the car wash.
“It might be a misinterpretation that (Richards) is a bit confused about,” Cunningham said. “I suppose it might have been possible that a board member spoke with Don Happ. It wasn’t the mayor or the administration.”
Village Clerk Sharon Jeffers said the issue had never been raised at a board meeting.
Richards said the car wash has not yet opened and is awaiting the arrival of some electrical equipment.
It is not known how much a 50 percent reduction would save Happ.
Monday’s special meeting begins at 6 p.m. at Village Hall and is open to the public.