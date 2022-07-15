HOMER — Homer Village President Jeremy Richards has resigned.
Village Clerk Sharon Jeffers said Richards resigned Thursday.
Richards wasn’t reached by The News-Gazette, but posted Friday on Facebook that his resignation was effective immediately.
“My physical and mental health are more important to me and my family than being the mayor of the town I love,” he said.
“I will continue to serve this village by being a volunteer firefighter and helping in any way the village needs me.”
Richards also said, “per any rumors that I’ve heard going around that my decision has anything to do with Mr. Don Happ, I can categorically deny any (of) those. I have nothing but the utmost respect for Mr. Happ and consider him a close personal friend.”
Happ is the owner of the new Happ-y Daze Shine car wash in Homer, which was subject to another recent post by Richards.
Richards said he wanted to address a spate of comments that the village wasn’t supporting the new car wash after the village board allowed Homer’s police squad car to continue being washed at a car wash in Champaign when it’s taken to Urbana for court appearances.
He opposed that decision, Richards said, and planned to strike an annual pass purchased for the Champaign car wash from the budget in the next fiscal year.
In his Facebook post, Richards also thanked other village officials and said to the community: “I hope that you all will respect my decision and support me as such.”
The village board will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. Monday to read the resignation, approve the nomination of a new mayor (village president) and swear in a new mayor.
Richards was elected village president in 2021.
Homer’s village president is paid an annual salary of $2,400.