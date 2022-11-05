CHAMPAIGN — Days before Election Day, thousands of Champaign County residents have received copies of the Chambana Sun in their mailboxes — some of them for the second time this week.
The publications look and feel like standard newspapers, even if their articles’ contents exclusively champion right-leaning politicians and causes.
The most recent “sex education” edition contains no bylines with individual names, attributing stories instead to LGIS News, Chicago City Wire and the paper itself.
The Chambana Sun is a product of Local Government Information Services, which publishes content for more than 30 Illinois news sites. They’re part of a 1,300-plus site network, Metric Media, overseen by Brian Timpone, a former journalist and conservative businessman.
Timpone has area ties: He briefly worked as the Springfield bureau chief for WCIA in the ’90s, and later owned the four papers in the Greater Illinois Newsgroup, which he sold to The News-Gazette in 2005. (He is not related to the family that operates the popular Urbana Italian restaurant Timpone’s.)
His LGIS collaborator is Dan Proft, a Chicago-based conservative radio host who founded the political action committee People Who Play By the Rules, which has given millions to Republican gubernatorial candidate Darren Bailey’s campaign. The Chambana Sun publication’s partisan connections are not disclosed within its pages.
The only hint at a disclosure you’ll find is on an LGIS website’s “About Us” page: “We believe in limited government, in the constructive role of the free market and in the rights of citizens to choose the size and scope of their government and the role it should play in their society,” it says. “Funding for this news site is provided, in part, by advocacy groups who share our beliefs in limited government.”
For the last eight years, LGIS has produced occasional print editions and mailed them to unsuspecting Illinois residents, usually just before elections.
Print editions under different mastheads — like West Cook News and Prairie State Wire — with near-identical contents were sent out all across the state in recent months.
“We thought if we printed up to the election, we could lean into more of a subscription-based print model, which is what we’re trying to do,” Timpone told The News-Gazette.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Timpone defended his company’s approach to journalism, and divulged some details on LGIS’ current and future operations.
Timpone said he wasn’t sure how the recipients of the Chambana Sun were chosen, nor exactly how many were sent, though he figured it was “tens of thousands.”
Most of the stories you’ll see on the websites of the Chambana Sun, DuPage Policy Journal or any of LGIS’ other properties are generated algorithmically, Timpone said. All of LGIS’ human writers are freelancers who do not live in the communities they report on.
“We don’t have any reporters there — the stories come in, and they’re written from the information we get,” Timpone said. “I believe the way to do community news is not to have reporters in the community, but rather to empower the community to give you stories.”
Timpone has embraced this technique since his days running Journatic, a digital news service founded in 2006 that outsourced “hyperlocal” coverage of rural and suburban areas to physically disconnected writers.
The Chicago Tribune, San Francisco Chronicle, Houston Chronicle and Chicago Sun-Times published Journatic’s stories, though all later cut ties with the company after a 2012 segment of “This American Life” exposed that many of Journatic’s writers didn’t live in the U.S. or used fake bylines and quotes.
Today, Metric Media’s news sites are “powered” by submissions from anonymous members of the communities they cover, Timpone said. Stories draw from documents, videos of public meetings, press releases, even social-media posts of political figures.
“We have a different approach and we have hundreds of writers — you can find them, they’re not hidden,” Timpone said. “People talk to them all the time. Some of them talk to the New York Times.”
He was referring to the Times’ 2020 investigation into Metric Media, in which reporters reviewed thousands of internal emails and spoke to dozens of current and former employees and clients, finding that the company’s sites published stories directly ordered by Republican operatives and public-relations firms.
Timpone didn’t provide comments for that story, though he later denied its conclusion.
“Agenda-driven writers asserted this slur without a shred of evidence because our existence makes them feel insecure,” he told Gizmodo in September.
State Rep. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, was the focus of two articles in Chambana Sun editions delivered this week.
“They’ve got an active reporting group that routinely reaches out on things,” Rose said Friday of LGIS. “Over the years, they’ve reached out on a regular basis, probably more regularly than The News-Gazette.”
The recent articles didn’t include his direct quotes, instead detailing an email he sent to University of Illinois administrators about SHIELD COVID-19 testing data and Facebook posts he shared.
“With LGIS, I throw a tweet out or a Facebook post and they write a story off of it,” Rose said. “That’s where we’re at; it’s a social-media-driven news cycle. It comes with the turf.”
The most recent printed edition of the Sun zeroed in on controversial bills updating K-12 sex-education standards signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker last year.
The standards are voluntary, and most Illinois school districts have chosen to opt out. The Sun’s front-page story claimed these standards were “required,” with the headline: “Pritzker family leads push to replace ‘myth’ of biology.”
“The press corps used to be bold and challenging; back then, the idea that the governor would thumb his nose at the media like he does today, it never would happen,” Timpone said. “We’re the only ones trying to hold them accountable.”