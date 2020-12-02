Illini Insider | Ask the Experts: The future of DACA under Biden's administration
Between now and January’s inauguration day, we’ll turn to campus experts for insights and opinions about how things might be different when Joe Biden moves into the Oval Office than they’ve been under President Donald Trump.
THIS WEEK’S TOPIC: The future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy.
THE EXPERT: Lauren R. Aronson, associate clinical professor of law and director of the Immigration Law Clinic.
What action do you hope will be taken early on in the Biden Administration?
It is my assumption that one of the very first things Biden’s administration does is reinstate DACA as it existed under Obama’s administration. Like, if this doesn’t happen January 20th or 21st, I’ll be surprised. Surely, he’ll have folks working on it prior to taking office and it won’t take too much planning as the program already existed and infrastructure is still somewhat in place.
This would mean that he will comply with the U.S. Supreme Court ruling, unlike the Trump administration, and will accept new DACA applications as soon as is practically possible.
Biden has said that comprehensive immigration reform is going to be a priority for his administration and I don’t doubt that this is true. It was also a goal of the Obama administration and is something that hasn’t happened since the '90s. I’m not saying it couldn’t happen, and if it does, DACA will likely transform into a permanent, long-term benefit for those eligible individuals.
But I do think this is a much bigger ask and it’s not something Biden can unilaterally achieve.
How much damage has been done in this area under the Trump Administration?
It’s not totally possible to know how much damage the Trump administration has done on this front. One thing that is certain, and intangible, is the disenfranchisement it has caused amongst would-be DACA recipients and the immigrant community as a whole.
He changed the clear message from the prior administration of “Welcome, we value you and want to foster your development even further,” to “Get out. You’re not welcome. We view you as lesser members of society.”
In terms of practical damage, I’m sure there were individuals who would have otherwise been eligible for DACA who were deported under Trump. The damage to them and their families is immeasurable.
And finally, the refusal to allow people to continue applying to DACA certainly decreased the financial contribution they make to our economy. I don’t know the numbers off the top of my head, but DACA recipients who can work legally make huge — millions of dollars’ worth — increases in taxes, money spent here, etc.
Why should this be high-priority for the Biden team?
This should and will be a priority of Biden’s administration because it is low-hanging fruit — i.e. it’s relatively easy to accomplish and does not require congressional approval or really anyone else’s approval — and it is a move that an overwhelming majority of the American people support.
In fact, over 70 percent of Americans believe that those individuals eligible for DACA should be given much more than the temporary “protection” DACA bestows on them. Most people believe these young people should be given a pathway to citizenship; however, that would require congressional approval and would therefore be something that could only happen much farther in the future and with a lot of negotiation and trade-offs with Republican legislators.