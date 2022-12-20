BELLEVILLE — Illinois American Water Co. will be joining in the parade of rising expenses for consumers with a rate increase set to take effect Jan. 1.
The increase, approved last week by the Illinois Commerce Commission, will mean that the monthly water-service bill for a typical residential customers who use 3,500 gallons per month will rise by $3 to $16, depending on the service area, the utility announced Tuesday.
The utility said customers will receive information in their bill further explaining the rate change.
The ICC also granted the utility’s request for a low-income discount tariff, so a typical qualifying residential water-service bill could drop by $12 to $24 a month, depending on the area. Qualifying low-income customers will need to apply for the discount and provide their income information.
The company said the rate change is arising from over $1.1 billion in completed or planned system upgrades, and it is the first increase in base rates since 2017.
That includes about $948 million in water-system improvements and about $204 million in wastewater-system improvements in the state between 2018 and 2023.
The increase will provide a total annualized revenue boost for the utility of about $67 million and support continued investment in critical water and wastewater infrastructure throughout the state, the company said.