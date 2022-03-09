CHAMPAIGN — The cost of taking a shower, getting a drink of water and doing laundry could be on the way up next year.
Illinois American Water, which filed a rate-change request with state regulators last month, said the increase — if approved — could potentially raise the monthly bill for an average residential water user by an additional $6 to $14 a month, depending on the service area.
Wastewater bills would also be going up, potentially by $7 to $17 a month.
Illinois American Water doesn’t provide wastewater service to Champaign-Urbana, but it does provide wastewater service to Fisher — where those bills could be rising from about $31.75 to $48.55 a month if the increase is fully approved, according to utility spokeswoman Karen Cotton.
For customers in the Central Water Residential service area, which includes residents in Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Bondville, Fisher, Pesotum, Sadorus, St. Joseph and Sidney, a customer using 3,500 gallons of water a month would see a 19 percent increase on a monthly bill — from $50.36 to $59.95 a month, the company said.
For users of less water, about 2,000 gallons a month, bills would rise from about $40.49 to $45.22 a month, up 11.7 percent.
Large users of 10,000 gallons a month would see a 32.9 percent monthly increase, from $93.15 a month to $123.78 a month.
Illinois American Water filed for the rate change Feb. 10 and informed customers about it in recent bills.
The filing is now subject to an 11-month review process before the Illinois Commerce Commission, and, if approved, wouldn’t become effective until early next year, the company said.
The utility said its last general rate change was in 2017, and the current rate change is being requested to cover the cost of more than $1.1 billion in either completed or planned improvements in the water and wastewater systems from 2019 to 2023.
“The main driver for the rate-change request is critical investment across the state to upgrade water and wastewater systems,” Cotton said. “In the Champaign County district, this includes over $105 million in investment, which has been or will be completed between 2018 and 2023.”
Some of the projects Cotton listed in the Champaign County area include:
- Improvements at the Mattis Avenue water-treatment plant in Champaign, including building a new lime storage and feed system and removing an existing lime facility.
- Improvements to the Mattis facility’s high-service pump to better match water delivery to needs.
- A new elevated tank in Sidney to replace an existing elevated tank past its useful life.
- About 22,000 feet of water-main installation.
- About 2,900 feet of water-main installation at the Interstate 57/74 interchange to replace the existing main affected by construction at the interchange.
- An upgrade to the pump at the Bradley Avenue facility to improve efficiency and reliability.
- Rehabilitation of Fisher’s wastewater plant, including replacement of the rock-filter in its secondary lagoon.
Cotton said operation and maintenance costs per customer have remained virtually unchanged since 2012 due to cost-control measures.
She also said the rate-change request further includes a low-income discount tariff that, if approved, could provide about a 70 percent decrease in the volumetric charge for water and wastewater service for qualifying residential customers.