Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy and windy. High 68F. Winds SSW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with thunderstorms developing later at night. Storms may produce some hail. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%.