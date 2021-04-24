MAHOMET — The Illinois Senate passed a bill this week sponsored by State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, that would create a Mahomet Aquifer Council.
Rose said the permanent council was one of the recommendations from the temporary Mahomet Aquifer Protection Task Force created in 2017.
“That was an ad hoc working group that disbanded after it completed its work,” Rose said.
“This is a permanent body to look out for the future of the water supply in perpetuity.”
Senate Bill 2515 was approved Wednesday without opposition and now heads to the Illinois House.
The council would include representatives from the Illinois General Assembly, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency, the waste and recycling industry, environmental organizations, the Illinois State Water Survey, the pipe trades, agriculture, manufacturing, labor, health care and seven local governments above the aquifer.
The council would review and evaluate state laws and regulations and make recommendations related to threats to the aquifer’s water quality and actions that could be taken to ensure its long-term viability.
The bill would “better position us to try to protect our aquifer into the future,” Rose said.
The Mahomet Aquifer stretches from Cass County southwest of Peoria to Vermilion and Iroquois counties and provides drinking water for more than 500,000 people in East Central Illinois.