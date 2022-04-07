URBANA — A legal dispute over the powers of a county executive arising from Champaign County is headed to the Illinois Supreme Court.
The court has accepted the petition to appeal a decision of the 4th District Appellate Court filed on behalf of Champaign County Executive Darlene Kloeppel, according to Kloeppel’s Joliet attorney, James Harvey.
“That’s very encouraging, because they only take a limited amount of appeals,” he said.
Harvey said the case will likely be heard later this year, though pending legislation could make any ruling moot.
Kloeppel, Champaign County’s first county executive, was elected in 2018 and isn’t seeking re-election this year.
A dispute soon arose between her and the Champaign County Board over whether the executive or county board chairman has the power to appoint people to elected offices that fall vacant between elections, with Kloeppel contending that authority falls to the executive.
She sued the board in 2020 and won at the circuit court level, but the appeals court sided with the board, so currently, board Chairman Kyle Patterson has the authority to fill vacancies, for example, when board members resign midway through their terms.
Regardless of whether the executive or board chair nominates the candidate, the county board retains the authority to approve or reject it.
A bill passed by the state Senate in February that is currently pending in the House would restore appointment powers to the county executive in every county except Champaign County, where the county board chair would continue to make appointments to fill vacancies with the advice and consent of the county board.
The legislation would, effectively, affect only two counties in the state that have an elected county executive, Champaign and Will.