Jim Dey | State GOP insurgents organize to challenge Democrats' majorities
It was another disappointing, but not surprisingly so, legislative session last week for House and Senate Republicans in Illinois. They’ve been down so long in the General Assembly that being run over by Democrats is the rule, not the exception.
They represent a superminority in both the state House and Senate to the Democrats’ supermajorities. In other words, they’re out-numbered and out-gunned, and that rarely turns out well.
Now a new group of Republicans has come along in the Illinois House — the Taxpayer Freedom Caucus — that represents a minority of the GOP’s superminority. It hopes to change the long-term political fortunes of the GOP in this Democratic-controlled state by promoting effective solutions to statewide problems that include high property taxes, school funding and support for people in need.
“The Republican Party, in general, needs to do a better job of giving people a reason to vote for it,” said state Rep. Blaine Wilhour, a 38-year-old Republican from Effingham. “Just saying ‘Mike Madigan sucks’ is not the message.”
Madigan, of course, is the 78-year-old all-powerful speaker of the Illinois House. In office since 1971 and speaker for all but two years since 1983, he’s a repellent figure to many Illinoisans, particularly Republicans.
At the same time, Madigan is a master political strategist whose winning ways and legislative acumen have helped turn Illinois into a solid-blue state.
Acknowledging that “we’ve got to start somewhere,” Wilhour hopes to lead a movement that will cut into the Democratic super-majorities in the House and Senate.
But first he and his acolytes have to get organized, develop policy positions and try to sell them.
Just getting off the ground has been challenging. Wilhour announced the formation of his group May 21, identifying 20 of the 44 House Republicans as members. But four members — state Reps. Terri Bryant of Murphysboro, Dan Swanson of Alpha, Charlie Meier of Okawville and Tony McCombie of Savanna — dropped out after Republican Leader Jim Durkin expressed concerns about a new caucus within his caucus.
Wilhour attempted to alleviate Durkin’s concerns. He said he “didn’t ask” for Durkin’s permission to form the caucus but gave him a heads up. He disavowed interest in leading a coup d’etat.
“That’s not what we’re trying to do,” he said, emphasizing that his group will focus on formulating effective policy and not on internal party politics.
For his part, Durkin is publicly welcoming the group, with a spokeswoman saying that he “supports the new caucus and looks forward to their participation.”
The Taxpayer Freedom Caucus’s message is a simple one — Illinois is in deep financial trouble and Republicans need to offer viable alternatives to the miserable status quo.
“Everybody can see the systems in Illinois aren’t working — economically, ethically and everything else,” Wilhour said. “We need to show (voters) solutions and how those solutions can benefit them.”
Illinois was in dire financial straits before the coronavirus pandemic that led to the lockdown that devastated the economy and caused state revenues to collapse. Last weekend, legislators approved a $42 billion-plus budget that includes a
$6 billion deficit.
The budget plan depends on borrowing
$5 billion from the Federal Reserve and repaying that loan with pandemic financial aid that the federal government is providing to 50 states that include Illinois.
In the statement announcing formation of the Taxpayer Freedom Caucus, the group contended that “the pandemic has exposed the failure of the current economic policies in Illinois.”
“If we had taken the proper steps to control spending, reform our structural imbalances and eliminate the influence peddling in our government, we would be in a much better position to deal with the emergencies and our children and grandchildren would not be burdened with an endlessly oppressive tax system,” the group stated.
The caucus’s policy approach stands in direct opposition to policies advocated and passed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative Democrats. He has embraced dramatically increased social spending as well as a series of tax increases to pay for a variety of new and existing programs.
Pritzker has proposed a progressive-income-tax amendment to the Illinois Constitution to replace the current mandated flat tax, billing it as the solution to Illinois’ financial problems. Wilhour said Pritzker’s progressive income tax “has to go down.”
As for other policy positions, he said “we need to figure out how we’re going to speak as a group.”
State Reps. John Cabello and Joe Sosnowski, both from the Rockford area, will serve as the group’s chairman and vice chairman.
Many will regard it as a pipe dream, but Wilhour said his ultimate goal is to build a GOP majority in the legislature.
He acknowledged that’s a tall order but said “you’ve got to start somewhere.”
“I think there’s a reason why we’re at 44 members, and it’s not because everybody loves Democrats,” he said. “We’ve got to do a better job of giving people a compelling reason to vote for Republicans in a state that is naturally inclined to elect Democrats.”
