Presidents can’t always pick their friends. But they certainly can pick their enemies, particularly ones of convenience as Election Day approaches.
President Donald Trump is certainly doing that, using relentless, hypercritical tweets about four uber-liberal Democratic members of the U.S. House of Representatives who are, collectively, known as “The Squad.”
He’s not the first to use comparison politics to tar the opposing party. And he certainly won’t be the last.
One of the best — and most fun — examples of isolating members of the partisan opposition as enemies of all that is decent occurred in 1940, when President Franklin D. Roosevelt was running for an unprecedented third term against Republican Wendell Wilkie.
A surprise GOP presidential nominee, Wilkie was an internationalist Republican who supported FDR’s aggressive approach to helping Great Britain fend off attacks from Nazi Germany.
The Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor was more than a year away, and the country was racked by brutal and insulting arguments between those who wanted to intervene in what became World War II and isolationists who wanted to leave European wars to European nations.
(Lynn Olson’s “Those Angry Days” provides an excellent description of that now largely forgotten political dispute that came to an abrupt end with the sneak attack on Pearl Harbor.)
Wilkie posed as a regular country boy from Hoosierland, prompting Democratic critics to characterize him as a “barefoot Wall Street lawyer.”
But FDR apparently decided there were better political targets to shoot at than Wilkie. So he focused on three House members who opposed his domestic policies — Reps. Joseph Martin, Bruce Barton and Hamilton Fish.
FDR’s demeaning attacks on the trio have since become political legend, proof that using humor and ridicule to attack can delight a crowd and undermine the political opposition.
Speaking at Madison Square Garden on Oct. 28, 1940 — just a week before the Nov. 5 presidential election, FDR noted that his Republicans critics were accusing him of not doing enough to build up the U.S. military while they had criticized him for spending too much on the military two year earlier.
“On the radio, those Republican orators swing through the air with the greatest of ease; but the American people are not voting this year for the greatest trapeze performer. The plain fact is that when the naval expansion bill was submitted to the Congress, the Republican lenders jumped in to fight it,” he said.
Which leaders would that be? FDR wasn’t above dropping a few names.
“... And just to name a few. ... Congressmen Martin, Barton and Fish.”
That last line had some bite, and the crowd picked up on it to the tune of “Wynken, Blinken and Nod.”
“Great Britain would never have received an ounce of help from us if the decision had been left to Martin, Barton and Fish,” FDR explained, as the crowd joined in his rhythmic denunciation of the GOP troika.
To be pretentious about it, Martin, Barton and Fish represents a “syncopated neologism,” creative phraseology presented in a friendly beat.
Famed Christian Science Monitor reporter Richards Strout, remarking on the phrase, conceded the gamesmanship did not represent political debate presented on a “lofty plane.”
“... but ordinary people like their emotional torchlight parades as well as their Lincoln-Douglas debates,” he wrote.
The “Martin, Barton and Fish” ditty was the creation of FDR speechwriters Sam Roseman and Robert Sherwood. According to a Sherwood biography, the two “almost simultaneously hit on the more euphonious and rhythmic sequence of Martin, Barton and Fish, “first as a humorous nod to the audience” and then as a punch to the gut.
The Rosenman bio states that “when they handed the draft (speech) to Roosevelt, they did not mention this little inside joke, but as Rosenman recalled, by the time (FDR) finished reading it, ‘his eyes twinkled, and he grinned from ear to ear ...’”
Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff