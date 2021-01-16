URBANA — A legal dispute between Champaign County’s first elected county executive, Darlene Kloeppel, and the county board over executive authority has been decided in Kloeppel’s favor.
In a written ruling Friday, Judge Jason Bohm said it’s the county executive — not the county board chair — who has appointment-making power when vacancies in elected offices occur in between elections.
“To say that Ms. Kloeppel is the county executive but she lacks appointment power would be to lend her the title but not the functions that the voters have given her,” Bohm wrote. “If the county board does not desire for the county executive to have appointment power, the correct remedy is not to assume that power itself, but instead to seek to discontinue the county-executive form of government.”
Champaign County voters adopted the county-executive form of government in 2016, and Kloeppel was elected as the first county executive in 2018. With several vacancies occurring since she took office, there’s been an ongoing dispute between her and the board over appointment-making powers.
Kloeppel filed a lawsuit against the board last year, contending not only that appointment power is a function that lies with the executive, but also that, under the county-executive form of government, the title of county board chair doesn’t exist.
Bohm declined to specifically eliminate the use of that title, saying it is far less important than the statutory powers given to the position.
Nobody disputes that the county board can select an administrative head or leader, even after the county-executive form of government has been adopted, the judge stated.
“The county board can call its administrative head whatever it wants — the ‘chairman of the board’, the ‘county board speaker’ or some other name,” he wrote.
“The county board cannot, however, infringe on a county executive’s appointment power,” Bohm went on to write. “That power lies with the county executive, regardless of the title the county board bestows on its administrative head. For those reasons, the court declines to enjoin the board from using the term chairman or chair of the board.”
The county board hasn’t contested Kloeppel’s authority to make appointments to non-elected vacancies. In filling elected position vacancies, however, the board has relied on the state election code, which states unexpired terms of elected officials should be filled by the appointment of the county board chair with the advice and consent of the county board.
The board contended that the plain language of that statute controls language in the county-executive law, Bohm wrote, but that fails to take into consideration that the county-executive law was passed more recently than the election code.
One element that hasn’t been disputed is that the county board must approve appointments to vacant positions, regardless of who makes the nomination.
“Notwithstanding the outcome of this case, the county board still has a critical role in appointments,” Bohm wrote. “The ‘advice and consent’ language is a statutory directive for the county executive and the county board to work together.
“It would do little good for the county executive to nominate individuals that the county board will not confirm.”
Kloeppel said she’s pleased to have this dispute settled in her favor and that the county-executive role has been clarified for the public.
The decision stands to have an impact in filling a District 6 county board seat formerly held by DeShawn Williams, who resigned recently to take a job with the county as chief deputy treasurer.
Whether it will have any impact on the recent appointment of Cameron Raab to fill the other District 6 seat formerly held by Mike Ingram, who resigned after being elected county recorder of deeds in November, remains to be seen.
Kloeppel vetoed Raab’s appointment, but her veto was ignored and Raab was seated as a new board member.
Kloeppel said Friday she could potentially appoint Raab herself, or she could let her veto stand — in which case the board could override it — or she could contest the appointment, though that would require going back to court.
County Board Chairman Kyle Patterson said he hadn’t yet seen the ruling, and wanted to read it and talk to the board’s attorneys before commenting.