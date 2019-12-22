Q: When should I put my Christmas tree on the curb?
A: Area towns will be picking up Christmas trees after the new year. Just remember to remove any ornaments or decorations from the tree.
Champaign
— Trees need to be within four feet of the curb by Jan. 13. While trees won’t necessarily be picked up on one day, the city won’t follow the blue and orange zones it uses for yard waste collection.
“Pickup is weather dependent, but trees will get picked up as quickly as possible,” the city said.
Champaign has trees chipped and turned into garden mulch.
Urbana
— Urbana will pick up Christmas trees on residents’ regular U-Cycle day the week of Jan. 6.
Like Champaign, trees need to be at the curb by 6 a.m.DANVILLE— Pick-up runs from Jan. 6-10 and Jan. 13-17, Public Works Director Carl Carpenter said. “We’ll also pick up any leftover yard waste on those two weeks as well,” he said. Trees should be by the curb the same day your garbage is picked up, he said.
Rantoul
— Rantoul will pick up trees and collect brush the week of Jan. 6, Public Works Director Greg Hazel said. “If people can get it out by the curb during that week, we’d appreciate it, and we’ll get it picked up,” he said.
Drop-off locations
— The Landscape Recycling Center at 1210 E. University Ave., U, disposes of trees for free in January and February.The Champaign County Forest Preserve has three drop-off locations: Lake of the Woods, Homer Lake and Middle Fork forest preserves. Trees can be dropped off there through Jan. 17.The forest preserve will use the trees in its lakes for fish habitat, for example, in its River Bend lake that used to be a sand and gravel mine.
“That wouldn’t have a lot of vegetation naturally,” Daab said, so the trees “provide cover that’s not there.”