One House Judiciary Committee vote down, one full House vote to go before Donald Trump would join Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton as impeached U.S. presidents.
If it comes to that, which all party-line signs point to, a trial in the Senate would come next, with Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts playing the role of judge.
We asked UI law Professor and Supreme Court watcher JASON MAZZONE: How forceful should we expect Roberts to be in an impeachment trial of a president who once called him “an absolute disaster” for his support of the Affordable Care Act?
“President Trump’s past criticisms of John Roberts will have no bearing on how the chief justice performs his role at the Senate trial. Roberts is the ultimate professional.
“Presidents come and go, but the chief justice serves for life. Roberts has nothing to gain by showing this president or anybody else favor or disfavor at an impeachment trial. Besides, the role of the chief justice at an impeachment trial is exceedingly modest, because the senators run the show. The chief justice is there merely to enforce the rules the Senate itself has adopted.
“The senators can vote to overrule any of the chief justice’s decisions they don’t like, and they can also just change the rules midstream if they wish.
“For many Americans, the impeachment trial will be the first time they see Chief Justice Roberts in action. But the role they’ll see Roberts play in the Senate is very different from his usual position at the head of the federal judiciary.”