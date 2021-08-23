URBANA — Champaign County Board member Jordan Humphrey, D-District 5, has resigned.
Humphrey’s resignation was effective Aug. 19 with more than a year to go on his term, which was set to end Nov. 30, 2022.
Humphrey said in his resignation letter he was relocating out of the county to be with his fiancee.
“I would like to thank you and the entire county board, and of course, the voters of District 5, for giving me the chance to serve the community I love and grew up in,” he said in his resignation letter to board Chairman Kyle Patterson and County Executive Darlene Kloeppel.
Humphrey’s resignation leaves the 22-member county board short two members.
Titianna Ammons, D-District 11, resigned her county board seat effective Aug. 10.
Kloeppel said county Democrats haven’t yet submitted a candidate to replace Humphrey, and she hasn’t yet made a decision about a replacement for Ammons.