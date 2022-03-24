SPRINGFIELD — Illinois lawmakers this week approved a measure to allocate $2.7 billion in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds to pay down more than half of the $4.5 billion debt in the state’s Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund.
The measure, an amendment to Senate Bill 2803, also included over $1.4 billion in general-revenue spending to pay down other state debts.
Debate in the House lasted nearly an hour Wednesday as the bill passed 68-43 with no Republican support. The Senate passed it Thursday on a 39-16 vote, also with no Republicans in favor.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said conference Thursday that he will sign it.
“Every Republican voted against paying down our state’s debts,” Pritzker said at Thursday’s news conference in his office. “Clearly, they’ve decided that because it’s an election year, they’re willing to put politics ahead of the people of Illinois. It drives me crazy to see that it drives them crazy to acknowledge the Democrats have done what their party hasn’t done — pay down debt and balance the budget while giving people real tax relief.”
Republicans, meanwhile, said that not allocating greater funding to the unemployment debt will force some combination of tax increases on employers or benefit cuts to those on unemployment as a solution to paying down the remaining $1.8 billion.
Negotiations continue
The trust fund is the pool of money contributed by businesses that funds unemployment claims. The debt accrued as the state borrowed from the federal government at the height of the pandemic to keep the fund solvent amid an unprecedented crush of claims.
Historically, when states accrue unemployment-fund debt, they have paid it down by raising insurance premium rates paid by employers, decreasing unemployment benefits or seeking a new influx of cash, such as federal, state or private funds.
State Rep. Jay Hoffman, D-Swansea, who is a lead House negotiator on unemployment issues, said discussions continue with business and labor interests on addressing the remaining $1.8 billion. But at least $2.5 billion was needed to keep those negotiations moving forward.
“This is an agreed bill process. Business and labor have to agree, or we’re not going to move the bill,” he said of ongoing negotiations to pay down the $1.8 billion. “This was a budgetary measure in order to make it easier on the agreed bill process.”
Hoffman said in 2011, after the Great Recession, the state went to the private bond market to pay down a $2.3 billion unemployment-fund deficit and also dedicated a revenue stream from increased employer premiums. On Thursday, Hoffman said employers “took the entire responsibility to pay off the bonds” in 2011 and there were no benefit decreases.
In a July email to Capitol News Illinois, Illinois Retail Merchants Association President and CEO Rob Karr — a negotiator on behalf of business in 2011 and now — said the only concession from labor unions at the time was agreeing to a slight decrease to the dependent child allowance for unemployed individuals.
The association is part of a group called the Joint Employers, which also includes the Illinois Manufacturers’ Association, Illinois Chamber of Commerce, Chicagoland Chamber of Commerce, the National Federation of Independent Businesses of Illinois and the Associated General Contractors of Illinois.
“Today’s vote will inject $2.7 billion from the American Rescue Plan into the Illinois Unemployment Insurance Trust Fund,” the group said in the statement. “Illinois employers appreciate the governor and members of the General Assembly for taking this positive step in addressing the massive $4.5 billion in outstanding debt. We’re hopeful that negotiations will continue to resolve the remaining balance of this unprecedented deficit.”
Private bonding is a path being considered again this time around. The state needed to act by April 1 to keep all options — including increasing premiums, lowering benefits or seeking private bonds — on the table moving forward, according to House Majority Leader Greg Harris of Chicago, who sponsored the bill. Hoffman said he is hopeful the parties will agree by the April 8 adjournment date.
The governor’s office held closed-door meetings throughout the day Wednesday to discuss the proposal. A late amendment increased the previously planned allocation from $2 billion to $2.7 billion.
After the Governor’s Thursday news conference, the parties returned to negotiations.
Partisan disagreement
Democrats said the $2.7 billion will come from an unallocated federal fund balance that sits at about $3.5 billion. Illinois received $8.1 billion directly from the bill signed by President Joe Biden last year.
But Republicans urged full repayment of the $4.5 billion, noting that about $6.9 billion in federal funds remains unspent, even if more than that has been promised in previous spending plans that passed the General Assembly.
Before the pandemic, the state had $1.2 billion in its unemployment trust fund, state Rep. Tom Demmer, R-Dixon, said in a floor speech Wednesday night. Republicans urged the state to use federal funds to replenish that amount as well.
“So you might ask what happens when our unemployment insurance trust fund is in debt?” Demmer said. “Two things: One, a major tax increase on every job in the state of Illinois; and two, a benefit reduction for every worker in the state of Illinois. It’s a lose-lose scenario. Taxes go up; benefits go down because the fund is in debt.”
Republicans urged reallocating other federal funds, particularly a $1 billion sum allocated last year for capital projects, to pay down the entire debt to stave off the negative consequences for employers and workers.
In a news conference after Thursday’s vote, Republican senators did not identify any other funds that they would like to see reallocated for the unemployment fund.
“If it was up to me, I would have taken $5.5 billion a year ago — $4.5 billion to completely wipe out this debt that we have to the federal government ... and $1 billion to get back to our $1 billion solvency target, which is part of the law today,” state Sen. Win Stoller, R-East Peoria, said at the GOP news conference.
GOP senators said a $16 billion revenue windfall in recent years — including $8.1 billion from federal funds, $3.4 billion from a previous federal stimulus and $4.6 billion in state revenue growth beyond what was projected for the current year — should have first been used to pay down the deficit.
Democrats called their action a fiscally prudent measure that goes a long way to addressing the problem while allowing other necessary expenditures of federal funds.
“You know as well as I do that we’ve used the ARPA funding during this emergency to support those institutions and those businesses who have been on the front lines and delivering health care in our communities,” Harris said Wednesday in response to Republican criticisms.
He pointed to spending for hospitals and nursing homes and purchases of personal protective equipment, as well as new unemployment payments to gig workers and increased payments to workers paid by the federal government.
“And actually, I’m proud that we spent that money to be sure that these Illinoisans were protected, and the fact that you want to take it away from them, you think we should have shorted them — shame on you,” he said.
Pritzker on Thursday pointed to other expenditures of federal funds, such as to aid child care providers, small businesses, homeowners and renters.