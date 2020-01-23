CHAMPAIGN — The League of Women Voters of Champaign County is inviting the public to attend a presentation next month to a learn more about a November referendum on amending the Illinois Constitution to enact a graduated state income tax.
University of Illinois law Professor Richard Kaplan, an expert on U.S. taxation and tax policy, will explain what a graduated income tax is and what a change to this form of taxation would mean for residents.
The session will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. Feb. 5 in Robeson rooms A and B at the Champaign Public Library.Time will be set aside for questions at the end of the presentation.