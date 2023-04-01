It will be easier for customers to pick up their prescriptions at drug stores if a bill sponsored by state Sen. Chapin Rose passes the Illinois House and is signed into law.
The bill, which has passed the Senate, would help to rip away some of the red tape that has prohibited filled prescriptions from being given to customers if a licensed pharmacist has not been on duty.
Not all pharmacies, however, are necessarily happy with the potential change. One small-town pharmacist said the measure seems to be geared more to help the big chain pharmacies.
Rose said that currently a pharmacist can be in the building, but if he or she is taking lunch, a prescription that has been filled cannot be dispensed until he or she returns to work. It can make for a major inconvenience — and in some cases an emergency — for some people.
Rose told of an acquaintance whose son has a medical condition for which his prescription was needed. The prescription had been filled but couldn’t be handed out because no pharmacist was on duty, so the family had to nearly drive to St. Louis to find a drug store where a pharmacist was available.
The problem has been all too common of late as drug stores cut back on staff and hours in part due to a diminished workforce and the need to cut costs.
“There used to be 24-hour pharmacies,” Rose said. “Say you work second shift and get off at 11 p.m. The clerk can’t just hand you the prescription even though it’s sitting in the bin with your name on it.
“The Champaign area was very fortunate for a long time having 24-hour access. For more rural areas this will be a big help.”
Rose used the Walgreens pharmacy at Carle Clinic in Mahomet as an example. Customers who show up during a pharmacist’s meal break can’t get their prescriptions even though they are ready and waiting for them.
Andy Hudson of Hudson Drug Shop of Paxton said the bill seems designed to help the chain pharmacies because they generally only have one pharmacist on duty.
“Unfortunately that ultimately puts things on businesses like us who want to do things the high-quality way at even more of a disadvantage,” Hudson said.
He said his shop generally has three pharmacists on duty at a time — except for weekends when it is slow and only one is on duty — and called the chain pharmacy methods “a poor way of doing business.”
“Our prices are not controlled by us individually. It’s controlled by insurance companies,” and many are influenced by a company that owns one of the large drug store chains. “So they decide how much they’re going to pay.
“We see the margins they’re going to pay us erode, and we make less and less on prescriptions; we have to find ways to cut costs. The chains’ ways are to limit staffing.”
Hudson said allowing the chains to loosen the rules “is kind of a Band Aid approach to the industry.”
Under the bill, a retail clerk would be able to hand a customer the prescription as long as it has been prepared and packaged by a licensed pharmacist. So if Johnny Jones has an asthma attack, his doctor has called in a prescription for it but Johnny couldn’t get to the pharmacy before the pharmacist went off duty, he would still be able to pick up his inhaler.
“It’s a good access-to-care bill,” Rose said, adding he believes it is likely the House will pass it.
Rose huddled with the Department of Professional Regulation and the Illinois Pharmacists Association to help craft the bill.