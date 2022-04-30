URBANA — Local governments are lining up to challenge Illinois American Water’s request for a rate increase.
The utility filed a rate-change request Feb. 10 with the Illinois Commerce Commission, which is currently subject to an 11-month review process.
If approved, a rate increase would kick in next year, potentially raising the monthly bill for an average residential water user by an additional $6 to $14 a month.
The Urbana City Council is poised to take action Monday on a resolution that would authorize Mayor Diane Marlin to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Champaign, Philo, St. Joseph, Savoy and South Beloit for the purpose of intervening in the rate-increase case.
Savoy Village President John Brown has already signed on behalf of the village, saying Savoy has participated in past efforts to fight rate increases, and money spent on legal fees is far outweighed by savings for customers.
The agreement calls for each participating government to share the legal bills up to $32,000 for intervening in the case based on their population.
Urbana’s share would be about $8,196.
Champaign Assistant City Attorney Tom Yu said the Champaign City Council previously approved a policy in which the legal department is pre-authorized to intervene in cases affecting rates for city residents.
“We have done this historically any time they have proposed water-rate increases,” he said.
Illinois American Water said its last general rate change was in 2017, and it’s requesting the current rate increase to cover the cost of more than $1.1 billion in improvements to water and wastewater systems.
Customers in the company’s Central Water Residential Service area — which includes Champaign, Urbana, Savoy, Bondville, Fisher, Pesotum, Sadorus, St. Joseph and Sidney — would see a 19 percent increase on a monthly bill for 3,500 gallons of water use — from $50.36 to $59.95, the company said.
Customers using about 2,000 gallons of water a month would see their bills rise 11.7 percent, from $40.49 to $45.22 a month.
And large users of 10,000 gallons of water a month would see a monthly increase from $93.15 to $123.78.