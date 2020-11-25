LUDLOW — The village will be able to replace more of the community’s water mains during Phase 1 of its project than originally thought.
Mayor Steve Thomas said the low bid for the first phase came in about $1 million below the project engineer’s estimate, which will enable the additional work to be done.
He said SNC Solutions Inc. of Gibson City submitted a bid of about $1.3 million — the lowest of five bids submitted — to overhaul the water plant and replace about half of the town’s outdated cast-iron water mains with PVC pipe.
Thomas said the village will use a USDA loan and grant totaling about $2.3 million to pay for the project. The village will be responsible for about 23 percent of the total cost.
The oldest water mains in Ludlow were installed in 1947 — all 4- and 6-inch cast-iron pipes. With the additional money available, the village will be able to replace another 40 per- cent of mains, all of which are 4-inch pipes.
The remaining 10 percent of village streets aren’t in need of water-main replacement. One section, for example, had mains installed about 15 years ago.
Thomas said SNC’s bid has been approved by the USDA.
“USDA combed over their bid to make sure nothing was left out,” he said. “They were satisfied with what they bid.
“They’ve done a lot of work for us. One of the owners (Tom Curtis) lives in Ludlow. We know their work, and obviously you root for the local guy when you can. With Tom being involved, I think he’ll watch our back.”
The project will also include the installation of remote water meters that can be read digitally from the street. Those meters will be installed in the areas of town that get new mains.
Thomas said the village has had to put up with a great deal of aggravation with water-main breaks. One block saw three breaks in a short time span.
He said the village likely will pay about the same in loans compared to what it cost to repair main breaks over the years.
Thomas said work on the water plant could begin soon.