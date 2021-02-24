SPRINGFIELD — The man former House Speaker Michael Madigan handpicked to succeed him as representative for the 22nd Illinois House District seat he vacated last week has resigned the position after just three days.
Edward Guerra Kodatt, who was appointed Sunday to replace Madigan, resigned abruptly Wednesday after Madigan and Chicago Alderman Marty Quinn issued a statement Tuesday night urging him to step down in light of unspecified “alleged questionable conduct.”
Madigan announced on Wednesday that he would back Angelica Guerrero Cuellar, the candidate who received the second-highest number of votes Sunday among district committeepeople, as his new replacement.
Kodatt, 26, is listed as a former member of the House on the Illinois General Assembly’s website.
The Tuesday statement from Quinn, the alderman for Chicago’s 13th Ward, and Madigan does not elaborate on the details of the conduct.
“After learning of alleged questionable conduct by Mr. Kodatt, it was suggested that he resign as state representative for the 22nd District. We are committed to a zero-tolerance policy in the workplace,” they said in the statement.
Kodatt, who is bilingual and of Ecuadorian decent, is a an employee of Madigan’s 13th Ward organization whom Madigan handpicked as his successor during a meeting Sunday of the five Democratic committeepeople of the 22nd District.
In a statement issued Wednesday through his spokesperson, Madigan said the committee will meet again today to select “a replacement for the 22nd District Illinois House seat from the pool of candidates who already presented to the selection committee.”
“I believe the most equitable way to proceed is to nominate the candidate who received the second-highest vote count. It is my intention to nominate Angelica Guerrero Cuellar,” he said in the statement.
Vacancies in the district are filled by vote of the committeepeople who represent Chicago’s 13th, 14th, 18th and 23rd wards and Stickney Township.
Each committeeperson’s vote is weighted by population, and Madigan’s guaranteed Kodatt’s appointment, as his ward includes more than half of the district’s population.
Kodatt was one of 10 candidates who made presentations to the committee.
Alderman Silvana Tabares of the 23rd Ward has the second-highest weighted vote.
Tabares voted for Guerrero Cuellar, who works with a nonprofit community-service organization in Chicago.
Alderman Derrick Curtis, 18th Ward committeeperson, and Vince Cainkar, Stickney Township committeeperson, also voted for Kodatt.
State Rep. Aaron Ortiz, who is also chair of the Illinois Legislative Latino Caucus and is the 14th Ward committeeperson, voted for another candidate.
The committee will meet at 10 a.m. today at the Balzekas Museum of Lithuanian Culture, which also houses the 13th Ward Democratic Organization’s offices. The meeting will be open to the public.