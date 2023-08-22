MAHOMET — Mahomet is one of the few communities in Illinois to show growth in the past decade, but the influx has weighed heavily on the residential side.
Village officials would like to see more commercial expansion.
The village board will be asked to approve the hiring of an economic development specialist at tonight’s meeting as the village shuffles titles and responsibilities.
Village Administrator Patrick Brown said Mahomet is ready for more businesses in town.
Among the possibilities:
- Additional warehousing as a result of the upcoming widening of Interstate 74 and refurbishment of the I-74/I-57 interchange in Champaign.
- Technology-related manufacturing.
- Ag technology and office parks.
- Restaurants and hotels.
“Champaign County is one of the only counties in the state that is growing,” Brown said. “There is much more need for goods to be readily available in the area. We don’t have a lot of food choices in the community. A hotel is dictated on what a market study shows.”
With its proximity to Champaign-Urbana, Mahomet has a great deal of retail leakage as residents spend their money elsewhere.
Community Development Director Kelly Pfeifer, on the job for nearly 10 years, recently took a position in Bloomington. Interim Village Planner Abby Heckman will assume many of Pfeifer’s duties, while the economic development specialist will focus on commercial growth.
The town’s residential growth has been largely driven by the quality of the Mahomet-Seymour schools. Now, village officials want the same to happen on the commercial side.
South Mahomet Road update
The first phase of the South Mahomet Road project, which extends from Illinois 47 east to Churchill Road, has been completed. The board will now need to set a speed limit.
Brown said most trustees favor a 35 mph limit, while one is leaning more to 40 mph. The current limit is 30 mph.
“It requires coordination with the township because half of that road” is under township control, Brown said.
Phase 2 of the project, which will be finished next year, will extend the road to Prairieview Road. Earthwork has already begun.
Feutz Construction of Paris, Ill., was contracted for both phases of the project. Concrete was used as oil prices at the time of bidding made an asphalt surface more expensive.
The road makes it easier for those south of Mahomet to reach Middletown Elementary and U.S. 150.
“Obviously it will help more when it goes all the way to Prairieview Road” by next year, Brown said. “Now (commuters) have to go by the school during the time of the day when kids are being dropped off.”
Tennis court unveiling
A formal unveiling and ribbon-cutting for Mahomet’s new six-court tennis complex is set for 6:30 p.m. today at Middletown Park, 102 W. Main St.
They will be used by Mahomet-Seymour girls’ and boys’ tennis teams and will be open to the public.
Parks and Recreation Director Dan Waldinger said plans for youth and adult programs and league offerings are in the works.
Pickleball players will also have their own facility, as one has been included in the master plan the village recently completed for 13 Acres Park. Until then, three of the newly opened tennis courts are also lined for pickleball.
The tennis court project was made possible by an Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity grant initiated by State Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet.