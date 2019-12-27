CHAMPAIGN — The law adds just five words, but its sponsor, state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, hopes it brings the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District in line with a law that went into effect in 2018.
After the health district started inspecting fraternities and sororities in 2017, Rose sponsored a bill prohibiting public health departments from regulating communal kitchens in a “private residential leasehold” — also known as fraternities and sororities.
That should’ve addressed Rose’s issues, right? Not so much, he said.
“They then inexplicably refused to adhere to it,” Rose said.
So the new law tries to make it more clear, prohibiting both public health departments and public health districts from regulating Greek houses.
“The new bill says, ‘Follow the law,’” Rose said.
So it’s settled? We’ll see.
“I am aware of the law. CUPHD will have its attorney review and advise,” said Jim Roberts, director of environmental health for the health district.
In 2017, the health district began inspecting fraternities and sororities that hire a cook or private catering company to provide food, but not those that share cooking responsibilities among residents.
A few years ago, after a disease outbreak and a CU-CitizenAccess story about fire inspections at fraternities and sororities, the health district asked why it doesn’t inspect them as food establishments, Roberts said.
“The question was raised about why we aren’t doing inspections in those kitchens,” he said. “We could not find a reason.”
Shortly after inspections started came the first failing grade, due to the food-prep area not being sanitized, salsa being placed in the salad bar area in the morning, raw eggshells dripping into raw hamburger meat in the freezer and improper storage temperatures of food.
Sigma Alpha Epsilon had hired a new chef that fall, was unsatisfied and asked for an inspection.
Then the chef was let go, the local chapter’s president told The News-Gazette. It passed its re-inspection a month later.
Rose doesn’t believe Greek houses should be subject to health inspections.
“This isn’t commercial food for the general public. It’s your home,” Rose said. “Now they’re telling college kids they can’t heat up mac and cheese in a microwave in their own house.”