MAHOMET — Village trustees will view a master-plan presentation for Thirteen Acres Park at Tuesday evening’s study session.
Parks and Rec Director Dan Waldinger said the area, south of Mahomet-Seymour Junior High School, has been used for years for baseball and softball as well as other sports.
The park is home to five ball diamonds, which the village maintains with the school district.
Massive alterations aren’t part of the plans, although there will be some tweaking to provide better safety and accessibility.
“The primary use is going to stay the same, and that’s baseball and softball,” Waldinger said. “We can’t afford to lose those diamonds if it becomes something different.”
The village consulted with Farnsworth Group engineers to lead the village through the process, which took about a year and a half. The process also included several open houses, stakeholder meetings and a survey on the village’s website.
Besides baseball and softball, the park has been used for tackle football, cross country and soccer practices.
Among the changes for greater accessibility include the addition of ADA-compliant pathways to the fields.
“There’s no sidewalks in that neighborhood,” Waldinger said. “It will have an interior loop around the park with a multi-purpose path, which will help serve the neighborhood and connect the fields and give anybody an opportunity to do some laps.”
Safety additions will include improved and heightened fencing to reduce the number of balls flying from one diamond to another. The distance between the diamonds will also be expanded to accomplish that goal.
“There’s also options to add canopy netting to reduce hazards for spectators,” Waldinger said.
The village has been using Thirteen Acres Park for some time, even when it was owned by the school district. It took ownership of the land in a swap with the school district, which received the site of the former Middletown Grade School, where the village will build tennis courts. Much of that funding will come through grant money.
“It’s kind of a myth we always owned Thirteen Acres Park because we maintained it and were the primary user,” Waldinger said.