MAHOMET — Village trustees were expected to vote Tuesday night to approve a $4.4 million contract with Feutz Contractors to extend South Mahomet Road to create a new route through the southeastern part of the village.
Traffic on U.S. 150, one of the main routes through Mahomet, gets congested east of the village in the mornings and evenings due to parents dropping off and picking up their children at Middletown Prairie Elementary School and commuters heading to and from work in Champaign.
That area could be further congested if voters in June approve a tax hike that would result in construction of a new Mahomet-Seymour Junior High building south of the elementary school.
The current roadwork will see South Mahomet Road extended across the Norfolk Southern railroad tracks to a roundabout that connects to an extension of Churchill Road just south of the school.
Village Administrator Patrick Brown said the village needs to obtain a permit for the new road to cross the tracks.
“We’ve been working with the railroad on the project, so we’re confident that we’re going to get a road crossing,” Brown said.
Phase 1A of the project, which is 90 percent completed, began last year.
“We went out for bids last year for the advanced utility portion, which is water and sewer lines put in through Churchill Road for just under $3 million,” Brown said.
Phase 1B is the roadwork.
Phase 2 will extend South Mahomet Road from the Churchill roundabout to a second roundabout and then east to Prairieview Road. A roundabout already exists north of the elementary school at Churchill and Kassen Avenue, which Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent Lindsey Hall helps with traffic flow.
Brown said there are no current plans for Phase 3, which would connect South Mahomet Road at the second roundabout to an southerly extension of Purnell Drive, which currently only exists north of U.S. 150 and is home to a business complex that contains a McDonald’s, a Marathon gas station, a car wash and First State Bank of Forrest.
“Some of that will be developer-built,” Brown said.
At a study session Tuesday night, the village board was also asked to consider an engineering services agreement with Engineering and Research International not to exceed $50,000 and an engineering agreement with Berns, Clancy and Associates for staking and surveying for construction of South Mahomet Road not to exceed $80,000.
All of the work is being paid for with funds from a tax-increment-financing district as well as money from the federal coronavirus relief bill passed last year, which is going toward wastewater work.
Brown said the village’s plan — even before talk of potential construction of a new junior high — has always been to extend South Mahomet Road.
“The schools are driving this,” he said. “Right now, traffic is heavy on (U.S.) 150 to and from the schools. If and when a new junior high is built, a junior high creates a lot more traffic than an elementary school because of the after-school activities.”
Brown said traffic is already coming from the south (the Seymour area) “from people who might not bus their kids or might drop their kids off en route to work in Champaign. We felt it was better to have a road sooner than later. Right now, people are cutting through those neighborhoods all the time, and they weren’t developed for that.”
Hall said the current problem is there’s only one road from U.S. 150 to the elementary school — Churchill
“We have a good design ... for traffic flow,” she said. “If we had access to another road to the south side of the campus, that would relieve congestion and really be a benefit to the community.”
Hall doesn’t believe building a new junior high in that area will cause more traffic problems, saying that issue can be worked out.
Brown said there have also been calls to widen U.S. 150.
“That’s kind of out of our hands,” he said. “I think people understand that you can’t have heavier traffic for 15 minutes in the morning and afternoon or when people get off work that would justify widening a road.”