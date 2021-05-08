FISHER — A problem that would have caused Fisher residents’ property-tax bills to skyrocket has been remedied, according to the Champaign County treasurer.
“We have a fix. We were able to work with the software folks for them to make some adjustments for us,” Cassandra “CJ” Johnson said.
Fisher Mayor Mike Bayler said the problem stemmed from the village’s failure to file the proper paperwork. He declined to indicate which individual was at fault.
Bayler said the problem was a major one. His property-tax bill, for example, would have increased by more than $2,200 if not corrected.
He said the problem originated with the failure to file village tax-bond abatement papers.
As a result, the tax software billed taxpayers as if the bonds should be paid off in one year.
“If you don’t put that abatement in, then they put that tax rate in to retire that bond in one year,” Bayler said.
Bayler said village officials were informed of the problem a little more than a week ago. A special meeting was held May 2 at which about 20 members of the public attended.
“I’ve tried to answer as many calls and emails the best I can,” Bayler said.
Johnson said there will be a cost to remedy the problem for which the village will reimburse the county.
The cost “doesn’t seem like it would be something major,” Johnson said. “We’re still waiting to find out. We’re hoping it’s less than $10,000.
“Right now, we have a few back-and-forth documents that need to take place. But hopefully we’ll have some of this ironed out by next week.”