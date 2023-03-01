SPRINGFIELD — State Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, has filed three bills totaling $22.5 million for infrastructure projects in Rantoul, rural Danville and Savoy.
The Savoy project, which would get up to $10 million, involves creating an underpass for Curtis Road beneath the Canadian National railroad tracks as well as a 1-mile “complete streets” renovation of the road.
The underpass project has been on Savoy’s wish list for years. Marron said he was first approached about it by former Village President Joan Dykstra.
There are fewer freight trains using the Canadian National tracks, but they are longer, resulting in longer delays for fire and ambulance services needing to get to the east side of the village.
The community has been turned down several times for federal funds to pay for the $40 million underpass.
The tracks run parallel to U.S. 45 through Savoy. And while trains have not been a significant problem, they have caused enough delay at times that the Savoy Fire Department initiated a study not to exceed $73,000 on what fire services it would need in the growing community. Among the possibilities was building a second station on the east side of the tracks.
The $10 million Vermilion County project involves extending water and sewer lines along U.S. 150 from Danville to the Batestown area west of the city.
Marron said the money would go for the extension of water and wastewater services.
Being without that infrastructure “is a very limiting factor as a potential site for a company being able to expand,” Marron said. “It’s a huge limit right now. It’s something we’ve got to address.”
The $2.5 million Rantoul project involves demolition of five vacant buildings on the former Chanute Air Force Base that were formerly used to house Lincoln’s Challenge Academy.
The academy, operated by the Illinois National Guard, moved into its new campus just north of the vacant buildings in 2018.
Marron said Rantoul Village Administrator Scott Eisenhauer indicated that when the state agreed to help fund construction of the new campus, there would be funds available to demolish the old buildings. So far, the Illinois Department of Military Affairs has not come through.
“Like so many times, the state doesn’t follow through on what it says it’s going to do,” Marron said. “Those old dilapidated buildings are still there. We needed to raise awareness and let the governor know the state has made this promise. It’s not been fulfilled. We have this very important need.”
Marron said he would like to get Gov. J.B. Pritzker to tour the academy.
He said he is not optimistic about his chances of getting bills introduced by downstate Republican passed in a Democrat-controlled General Assembly, but if nothing else, he wants to “raise awareness of the needs of our district. This needs to be addressed.”