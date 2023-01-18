Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.
RURAL FITHIAN — Mike Marron, re-elected to his fourth term representing the 104th District in the Illinois House of Representatives in November, on Tuesday was doing what he frequently does when the General Assembly is not in session: Balancing his legislative duties in his district and his role as a farmer.
“Many times I’ll be working in the district,” Marron said. “There’s always constituents to talk to. Now I’m headed back to the farm trying to haul some corn here in the new year.”
Marron will have more on his plate as the Republican was named an assistant House minority leader by new Leader Tony McCombie.
“I’m excited about it,” Marron said. “I’m honored by Leader McCombie’s trust in me. It should be challenging, and it should be good.”
McCombie was selected House GOP Leader following the resignation of Jim Durkin.
Marron said he has always had a good relationship with McCombie since he has been in the House.
“She provided a lot of good advice,” he said. “The other thing is, there’s been so much turnover.”
Despite having been in the House only since 2018, he is moving toward the top in senior leadership in the House Republican caucus.
Marron said the position should mean more work, but it will be work he said he’s used to.
“I’ve always put a lot of stock in building relationships,” he said. “A lot of what I will do in this job is working with members of the Republican caucus, making sure everyone” is moving toward the same goal.
With the Democrats holding super majorities in both the House and Senate, Republicans are at a disadvantage, but he said the GOP can make a difference for the residents of Illinois. The General Assembly gets back in session Jan. 31.
The 104th District encompasses parts of Champaign and Vermilion counties. Marron maintains district offices on Vermilion Street in Danville and downtown Rantoul.
Marron was named to succeed Chad Hays as 104th District representative and was sworn into office Sept. 7, 2018. He won the 2018 general election against Democrat Cynthia Cunningham.
He said he’s learned an issue on residents’ minds these days is escalating utility costs.
“I’m working on coming up with relief for people seeing increases in their utility bills, power costs,” Marron said.
One issue that arose in the fall came about when the state sought bids for a new health insurance contract for retired public school and University of Illinois employees — changing the contract from United Health to Aetna.
“Aetna health insurance had no kind of business relationship with Carle Hospital,” Marron said. “Carle is overwhelmingly the largest health care provider in the area.”
People were afraid they would not be able to keep their current doctor. Eventually, Aetna and Carle came to an agreement.
The first constituent who contacted Marron about the issue was his mother, Linda, a retired school teacher.
Moving ahead, Marron said he believes the main focus will be on the state budget and fiscal and economic issues.
“It’s always a challenge to balance ... out how do you spend money responsibly with the acknowledgement of the inflationary pressure people are feeling everyday?” Marron said.