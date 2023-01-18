Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy for the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the upper 30s. Winds E at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain ending overnight. Low 39F. Winds ESE at 20 to 30 mph, becoming SSW and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.