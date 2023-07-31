FITHIAN — Come 2024, the state legislature will have two openings representing area districts.
A week after state Sen. Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City, announced he'll retire at the end of his term, state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, said Monday that he won't seek re-election to his office next year, either.
“Serving the citizens of Vermilion and Champaign counties in the General Assembly has been a great honor,” he said. “I’ve appreciated all the support from the constituents of the 104th and the partnership we’ve built from my days as Vermilion County Board chairman to my time in the state House.”
The former Vermilion County Board chairman said his favorite part of the job has been helping constituents resolve significant issues, and attributed successes largely to his staff members.
“Thank you to everyone who was a part of my successes over the years. It really has been a humbling experience," he said.
"It is time to focus on my family farm and spend more time with my wife and daughter," he said. "After all, there is so much more to life than politics.”
Marron began serving as a state legislator in September 2018, when he was appointed to fill the unexpired term of former state Rep. Chad Hays, R-Catlin. He was first elected in November of that year and re-elected in 2020 and 2022.