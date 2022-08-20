CHAMPAIGN — Shortly after the signs in support of Central High School varsity football games at McKinley Field first popped up around the neighborhood — the handiwork of Central players — a competitor emerged.
In white letters over a Maroon background: “Keep your promise! No varsity football at McKinley Field.”
More than 50 signs with the latter text have been placed in neighboring lawns, said 12-year neighborhood resident Justin Martin, who created them.
“We were an afterthought instead of a stakeholder in the conversation, and it really rubbed me the wrong way,” Martin said.
What started as a request from Central High’s varsity football boosters and coach to consider allowing McKinley to host a Saturday afternoon varsity game on a trial basis has become a divisive, city-level debate, with roots in Unit 4’s 2016 referendum.
For Central to play a varsity football game at McKinley Field, a mile south of the school, a 2018 intergovernmental agreement between the school district and city would need to be amended.
The agreement effectively prohibited varsity games from being played in the complex, especially after neighborhood residents expressed their concerns over the noise, traffic, trash and parking issues that Friday night football might bring.
After an Aug. 9 city council session well-attended by both sides, council members voted to send the proposal back to the city for some fine-tuning.
The next day, Urbana High School — the opponent Central suggested playing Sept. 24 at McKinley — canceled its varsity season.
“We are very early in the planning process and have yet to meet with Unit 4 staff,” said Bruce Knight, Champaign’s planning and development director. “Realistically, it is likely that a later game will be chosen, just to give time to get everything done.”
Ahead of any changes to the intergovernmental agreement, the city would plan a neighborhood meeting to field input from residents, Knight said.
Central has since found an opponent for the Sept. 24 slot — Wheaton St. Francis — though that game is still slated to be played at Unit 4’s shared Tommy Stewart Field, behind Centennial High.
McKinley Field neighbors, like Martin, insist their resistance to this trial game isn’t not-in-my-backyard-ism at work. He admired the work of Central players to get the word out and participate in the civic process.
“What struck me is we have this agreement in place,” Martin said. “It hasn’t even been four years, and the district who worked with us to get this referendum passed didn’t bother to talk to us.”
After Central players canvassed neighbors asking for support, Martin — a University of Illinois data analyst — began a poll of his own.
He said he visited 177 homes within two blocks of McKinley Field’s vicinity over the course of two weeks, asking whether residents would request that the city “continue to honor the intergovernmental agreement previously made at our request, which prohibits varsity football games at McKinley Field.”
Of 158 home responses, 92 (58.6 percent) were against games at McKinley, 43 (27.4 percent) were for it and 22 (14 percent) were neutral or had no opinion.
“What surprised me was how many people were not aware of what was going on, that varsity football was prohibited there or that it was being discussed,” he said.
Those who opposed the games, Martin said, were largely concerned over whether the infrastructure of the field, which seats a few hundred, could handle a cross-town rivalry game against Urbana.
“I don’t think many people in the neighborhood would be terribly opposed if (Central) played one of the Peoria opponents on a Saturday afternoon, and brought 300, 400 people,” Martin said. “I wouldn’t be opposed to that, either.”
And in the future, “One game a year, every once in a while, against an opponent that fits? Sure. I would see most of the neighborhood being in favor of that,” he added, if the plan doesn’t hinge on volunteer labor.
“Our concerns fully lie around the infrastructure that exists here,” Martin said. “We don’t want anyone to think we’re anti-kid or anti-youth sports. We love what we have. It just becomes a safety issue for everybody.
“There is absolutely a happy medium to be found here. We just want to make sure we’re involved in finding that happy medium.”