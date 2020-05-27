URBANA — The city of Urbana will be removing several mature trees along Green Street between Busey Avenue and Race Street as part of the MCORE project, despite a recent petition to save the canopy.
In their place, 47 new trees will be planted along that same stretch, City Administrator Carol Mitten said at Tuesday’s city council meeting.
Construction has already begun on the east end of the project, so it was too late to save 10 trees in that section, Mitten said at last week’s meeting. But she agreed to take another look at nine trees slated for removal in the west end of Green Street in Urbana.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Mitten and City Engineer Justin Swinford walked through the details of each of the trees and why they are on the list to be removed, from hollow trunks to root damage that’s expected from construction.
As part of the $47 million MCORE project, which aims to support different modes of transportation, Green Street is being reconstructed in Urbana as the last of five phases.
The project received about $16 million in federal grants that Mitten said the city risks losing if it doesn’t complete its portion this year.
“Any further delays are going to imperil our ability to meet the construction schedule and will put that federal grant at risk,” she said at last week’s meeting.
Mitten and Mayor Diane Marlin also said the city has taken steps to preserve as many trees as possible, negotiating successfully with 28 of 30 property owners to let the city route sidewalks around trees.
“The fact that it’s going to have curving sidewalks from Lincoln to Race is going to make it unusual in itself, and that reflects our commitment to saving as many of the trees that we possibly could,” Marlin said.
Swinford also said some trees needed to be removed so sidewalks and ramps could be upgraded to meet accessibility requirements.
“The sidewalks and the ramps along Green Street aren’t that great,” Swinford said. “It’s actually a state requirement that we improve the sidewalk ramps to make them ADA accessible as part of this construction project.”
Nonetheless, the petition started by Urbana resident Laura Haber received more than 800 signatures.
“The planned action seems to be a tremendous waste of one of Urbana’s most valuable and beloved features,” the petition states.
And Ward 5 Alderman Dennis Roberts said the replacement of mature trees with new will be detrimental.
“It’s going to be a completely different feeling as you enter into the city residential area compared to where it is today,” Roberts said. “The effect is going to be significant visually.”