URBANA — Around 30 people carrying signs and peace flags and chanting “No more war! No more war!” braved the wind and rain for Thursday’s No-War-on-Iran rally downtown.
One of the event’s organizers, Stuart Levy, a 20-year resident of Champaign, said he began his involvement in anti-war demonstrations after joining the Anti-War Anti-Racism Effort, a group established shortly after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks. Since summer 2002, Levy has attended and organized or helped organize many demonstrations.
“We’re here because we want a break in the way of our country’s proclivity to go to war when it needs a distraction, when it wants to press other countries to do whatever we want to do, regardless of their own sovereignty,” Levy said. “We should respect the other countries of the world, they have places of their own. It’s not the U.S.’s place to dictate how other countries live their lives or relate to each other.”
Patch Adams, 74, who said he became a war orphan at age 16 and has been a peace activist ever since, said: “I’m a totally nonviolent person, so I’m all protest. It’s time for the world to rise up, for love.”
Jenny Putman, who spent 30 years as a Champaign County Board member, stood on the sidewalk holding an anti-war yard sign from 2005, still applicable 15 years later.
“I really hope minimal blood has to be shed. I’m thinking about how the families feel when they find out their young women and men are heading to Kuwait now or heading to Iraq now,” she said. “I feel awful for those families. ... it’s very frightening.”
Atyeh Ashtari came to the U.S. in fall 2014 from Tehran, Iran, to study at the University of Illinois and is continuing her education with a Ph.D. in social justice. She said her family back in Iran is safe, but she is still concerned and tries to get involved with what she can, especially through the Iranian Culture Association at the UI.
“If we get all of this investment in wars and put them in other areas, there wouldn’t be this many children starving, the education system, insurance and health care,” she said. “Why are we doing this? And I mean in both of these countries.”