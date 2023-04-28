Drop in a question of your very own BY CLICKING HERE or by emailing Kathy Reiser at mailbag@news-gazette.com
Sign up for our daily newsletter here
URBANA — There’s a two-story, four-bedroom house that’s about to go on the market at 409 Dodson Drive South, but the owner is concerned about the view.
Across the street, at 410 Dodson Drive South, is a situation pending with Champaign County authorities for more than four years — piles of storage totes in front of the home.
Champaign County Planning and Zoning Director John Hall said the county doesn’t permit outdoor storage in a front yard, and his office referred the property to the county state’s attorney’s office for action Oct. 18, 2018.
The items in the totes “are not really things that should be outside to begin with,” Hall said. “Some of them have fallen outside the tubs now.”
Leah Taylor, the property owner with the house to sell at 409 Dodson Drive South, is a Realtor who lives in Champaign and has 11 rental properties, she said.
Taylor (not the Champaign County Board member with the same name) said she’s put down new flooring in the house, is awaiting delivery on a new stove and refrigerator, and plans to list it for sale next week.
It would be a great house for a family with children, she said, but she worries nobody will want to buy it given the situation across the street.
Taylor said she hopes someone will buy the house anyway and will join her in efforts to get the house with piled-up storage totes cleaned up.
“I’m just asking God for all kinds of favors at this point,” she said.
Taylor said she’s even offered the resident across the street help. She knocked on the door of the house, and while the resident didn’t open it, she yelled through the door that she’d be willing to come and move the totes for free.
“I just want the neighborhood to look better,” she said.
The situation is in the hands of the county, rather than the city of Urbana, because the neighborhood is outside city limits.
Hall said the matter has been out of his department’s hands since it was referred to the state’s attorney’s office years ago.
He doesn’t discount what it’s like to have to look at a neighborhood eyesore, Hall said. But in terms of the property cases his office has sent to the state’s attorney’s office for action, the case of storage totes outdoors is “pretty minor” in terms of potential harm to the public, he said.
“There are folks in the county with much bigger problems next door,” Hall said.
Plus, he said, when property cases such as this one are taken to court, typically the property owner asks for more time to take care of the problem.
Assistant State’s Attorney Matt Banach, chief of the civil division, said that office is working through a backlog of cases referred by county planning and zoning following a COVID-19 slowdown.
“We anticipate a filing in this particular case in the near future,” he said.