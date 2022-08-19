What's your opinion? Submit a Letter to the Editor here
CHAMPAIGN — Champaign business owner Brian Knox understands the need to address homelessness in the community.
So does Andy Dallas.
But, they both ask, must city and township officials place a new homeless shelter on a commercial block where the value of neighboring properties will likely take a hit?
“My biggest concern is, obviously, tenants and income and property value,” said Knox, who owns a building at 117 E. University Ave. — next door to a planned shelter for the homeless at 119 E. University Ave.
“And the biggest problem I have is nobody even got a hold of us to let us know this thing was going on,” he said.
Knox said he read about plans for the new homeless shelter, to be operated by the City of Champaign Township and funded by the city, eight hours before a city council meeting this past Tuesday at which the funding for the shelter was approved. Plans call for a low-barrier shelter for the homeless, regardless of their state of sobriety, to open by Nov. 1 in the building soon to be vacated by Habitat for Humanity of Champaign County.
Knox, who also operates two businesses on North McKinley Avenue in Champaign, currently leases his downtown building to apartment tenants and the Champaign-Urbana Theatre Company, which has rehearsal and storage areas and offices in the building, he said.
“And that’s who I’m most concerned about,” he said. “I don’t know if they’re going to want to stay there. They have kids coming in and out.”
He supports what local officials are trying to do by opening a shelter, Knox said.
“I think it has to happen and it’s a good thing,” he said. “I don’t think being in the middle of a business district makes any sense at all, and there are other places.”
Dallas, who currently has the building of his former store, Dallas & Co., at 101 E. University Ave. listed for sale, called the shelter plans for this block “a big mistake.”
It’s not that he’s against a shelter for the homeless, Dallas said. But to put it on a block where property owners have worked for years to overcome blight, he said, “this saddens me tremendously.”
“When we moved in there, it was awful,” Dallas recalled.
With his store building on the market, Dallas has had big hopes — nothing definite yet, but he’s been working with a Realtor — to possibly turn the south side of the entire block into a development to benefit the area and entire city, he said.
“We had the opportunity to build something here,” he said.
Proponents of the township’s plans have pointed out the homeless are already in the area where the shelter will be located, with Daily Bread Soup Kitchen nearby at 116 N. First St., C.
Dallas and Knox said they’re well aware of the presence of the homeless in this area.
Knox said homeless people leave food debris on his loading dock, sleep there and harass pedestrians with panhandling.
Mike Hosier, who owns the building the township plans to lease for the shelter, said he’s been in negotiations with the township for a couple of months.
Property owner concerns are legitimate, he said, but, he also points out, “everybody is for a shelter, but nobody wants it in their neighborhood.”
Hosier said he thinks township officials have done a good job explaining how a government-run and -funded shelter will be in a good position to keep problems under control.
Hosier owns several properties on this same block, and has had to call police himself about people sleeping in doorways and hanging around the back of properties, he said.
At least with a shelter on the block, there will be a place where people can go, with case workers and other staff on site to help, he said.
“This just gives them a landing pad, and could get them on the right track,” he said. “Are they going to save the world by having this open? Probably not, but the ultimate goal is to have a positive impact on the community.”
Another factor he had to consider, Hosier said, was that he was faced with a very large, difficult-to-rent building to fill after Habitat for Humanity relocates, and the shelter “was a good fit.”
Champaign Mayor Deb Feinen said she understands concerns of property owners, and also that the community needs this shelter.
Concerns such as these aren’t new, she said. They were also raised when Daily Bread moved to its current spot, and the former TIMES Center, which operated a men’s shelter and transitional housing, opened at 70 E. Washington St., C, she said.
This new shelter “is really an important need in the community,” Feinen said.
“I think a lot will depend on how it’s managed and run,” she said.
City of Champaign Township Supervisor Andy Quarnstrom said the township plans to move forward with the shelter, but he hasn’t yet signed a lease on the building.
He’s currently waiting on the completion of a feasibility study to make sure the building can be occupied as a shelter in terms of cost and scope of work that will be needed. He expects to get that report in about a week, he said Thursday.
Quarnstrom said he’s heard concerns expressed that the shelter will be in this building longer than two years, the length of the lease to be signed. While it currently suits the needs for a shelter, it’s much too large to be considered as a permanent shelter site, he said.
“It’s 25,000 square feet,” he said. “For a permanent building, we’re looking at 7,000 square feet.”
The day after the city council meeting, township Deputy Supervisor Bailee VanAntwerp spoke with Knox about his concerns, Quarnstrom said.
“We are going to work to be good neighbors,” he said.