CHAMPAIGN — Christopher Cato and Camella Cox-Cato have lived in America for seven years, but didn’t become citizens until Thursday.
They moved into the country from Jamaica so Cox-Cato could work at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, but hadn’t gotten around to pursuing citizenship until now.
Still, they’re looking forward to experiencing the benefits of being citizens.
“We want to influence decisions about who represents us,” Cato said.
The couple, along with people from over 30 different countries, pledged their allegiance to America’s flag as legal U.S. citizens for the first time Thursday morning.
Parkland College’s Harold and Jean Miner Theatre hosted a naturalization ceremony for 85 people to complete the process of obtaining citizenship.
The rest of the seats were filled out with friends and family who clapped, waved flags and pulled out their phones to capture the walk across the stage to citizenship.
The new citizens had the opportunity to register to vote before they left, as well as fill out paperwork for new Social Security cards reflecting their citizenship status.
Cato and Cox-Cato also brought children Cambrie and Camron to the ceremony, as they will now automatically become U.S. citizens.
Cambrie echoed her parents’ interest in civic engagement.
“I can vote when I’m older and get more job opportunities,” Cambrie said. “I can run for office when I’m older, too.”
Katherine Sakhel became a citizen Thursday, years after husband Jesús Handal.
The couple met when they went to high school together in Honduras, then reconnected later via email after Handal moved to the U.S.
It took him around 10 years to become a citizen, but the process went much quicker for Sakhel — she said it was likely because they were already married.
During the ceremony, Parkland College President Pamela Lau spoke about the opportunities citizenship will provide, coming from her own experience as an immigrant.
Sakhel said she nearly teared up while listening, even though she has lived in the U.S. for around a decade.
“Honduras is such a dangerous place. Here I was able to experience more things than I ever would have before,” Sakhel said. “I’ve already gotten to experience these opportunities.”
In Lau’s speech, she encouraged the group to enjoy their time as citizens but appreciate their unique backgrounds, too.
“Don’t try to totally blend in, because for many of us, it is impossible to fit in and disappear,” Lau said.
She mentioned certain words she pronounces differently due to learning to speak English with a British accent or the fact that she always eats with chopsticks at home.
Lau also spoke about the challenges many people face in the citizenship process and the goals and support systems that helped them through.
“Dreams and hope pushed us forward,” Lau said.