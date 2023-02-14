URBANA — Cunningham Township has a new assessor, Ivana Owona.
Formerly the chief deputy assessor for the township, Owona was sworn in to the top post Monday night.
She will fill the rest of term of former Assessor Wayne Williams, who resigned effective Monday to take a job as chief administrative officer with the Cook County Assessor’s Office.
Owona, 25, of Urbana, will serve through the end of Williams’ term, and said she tentatively plans to run for the office when it’s up for election again in 2025.
Owona began working for the assessor’s office when she was still a University of Illinois student, and has been there for a little over four years.
She is a certified Illinois assessing officer and holds degrees from the UI in psychology and African American studies.
The township assessor determines the values of properties to be used in the calculation of property-tax bills.