Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. High 54F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy with rain showers early then partly cloudy overnight. Low 46F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.