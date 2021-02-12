CHAMPAIGN — Last year was a busy one for Tracy Parsons, Champaign’s community relations manager.
“We have the health pandemic with coronavirus. We have police reform. We have race relations. We have virtual learning. We have the national political scene,” he said Thursday in an appearance on “News Hour” on WDWS 1400-AM. “We don’t have normally all of these issues hitting at one time. Usually it’s one at a time where you can put your focus on one.
“2020 was by far the most intense, stressful work period and process that I’ve experienced.”
So far, 2021 isn’t looking much better.
“It has not slowed down in ’21,” said Parsons, who remains optimistic. “For the first time, I believe we really are in position to address these issues, and make the necessary changes needed to address education, health, race, police, economic issues, all at the same time.”
Parsons said he’s been encouraged by recent city council and school board meetings.
“People are involved. People are expressing their opinions, their thoughts,” he said. “They’re holding our organizations, our systems, our governments, our schools accountable. And it’s wonderful.
“It’s tough as a city employee trying to address it and help find solutions, but the fact that our communities are involved really is a great thing for us.”
Next week, Parsons will address the Champaign City Council on gun violence and the efforts being made to reduce the number of shootings this year.
“We’re coming off of, unfortunately, a record year of shooting incidents in our community, over 250 in the county last year,” Parsons said. But “we’re not just sitting back saying, ‘Oh, woe is us.’”
Parsons said he expects to hear Tuesday from the community on what to do better and plans to announce a couple new initiatives “really stressing partnering with the community, getting those who are in those impacted neighborhoods and community more involved and connected and provide resources to support them.”
“We’re not going to normalize this gun violence and so we keep plugging away at it,” he added.