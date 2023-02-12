URBANA — After years of assessing and planning, the first new municipal building to be built for the benefit of Urbana citizens in more than two decades is complete.
Vince Gustafson, deputy director of operations for the city’s public works department, couldn’t be more excited, even if his excitement is about a windowless storage building.
“We have a saying around here that sometimes we suffer from ‘analysis paralysis,’” he said. “So to see actual progress and go through the punch list is exciting.”
“I’ve never been so excited about a big old storage building in my life,” added Mayor Diane Marlin.
Gustafson said the finishing touches were being put on a 22,500-square-foot storage facility on the grounds of the public works department in the 700 block of Glover Avenue last week, with plans to start filling it very soon.
The $2.1 million building, while paid for by Urbana tax dollars, will not be open to the public. Its purpose is strictly for storage.
What’s significant about it is it is the first new construction of a municipal nature since the Urbana Free Library expansion was completed in 2005. Prior to that, the last city-owned building to see major improvement was the City Building, the atrium of which was filled in to create office space. That project ran from about 1997 to 1999.
Top priority
Marlin said that when she became mayor in 2017, a chief concern was to develop a facilities master plan.
“I wanted it based on identifying needs, what we have and what we need to meet the needs of the future,” she said. “We did programming and space needs assessments, and we are now in the process of implementing the first three top priority projects.”
The City Building lobby is also being reconfigured now, as is design work for new fire stations to replace the 50-year-old structures on North Lincoln Avenue and Philo Road.
“To see real results ... come out of the ground, fire stations under design, the lobby getting remodeled and soon to have improvement at public works, it’s a huge benefit to the community to provide better service and operational efficiency,” Gustafson said.
It’s also a boost to employee morale, he maintains.
“The work environment directly impacts employee productivity. These changes do correlate directly to service,” he said.
Sharing space
Gustafson said the fire, police and public works departments plan to share the storage space, with public works using roughly half the building and police and fire getting about a quarter each. Each department has its own entrance.
The fire department, which has parked specialty trailers and gear and extra supplies at public works and has other equipment stored at the Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District facility on East University Avenue, will now have all its items in one spot.
The police department will be able to better organize long-term evidence storage and secure vehicles impounded during investigations. In the existing space, when police had to bring in a vehicle to process it for evidence, overnight for example, a public works employee had to be awakened to come in and shuffle vehicles around to make space.
Likewise, public works needed more room for all kinds of things. Gustafson said his department has also borrowed space from other agencies. For example, when mowers and a crack-sealing machine are not in use, they have been stored at the Urbana and Champaign Sanitary District.
“This will bring everything back on our property,” he said.
Cascading benefits
The existing storage facility will be used to bring more city vehicles indoors and give mechanics more room to work on them in a more efficient manner.
Last month, vandals breached a fence and cut catalytic converters off four public works trucks and one fire department truck, a crime that might have been prevented if the vehicles had been locked inside.
“The storage facility, from a critical path standpoint, had to come first,” Gustafson said.
He praised Marlin and City Administrator Carol Mitten for having the foresight in 2018 to begin evaluating the city’s facilities and figuring out what needed help most and when.
“They recognized we really needed to get a strategic plan, hired a consultant, and did a three-and-a-half-year study process that resulted in a plan,” he said.
Following the process
First came the assessing.
“Here’s what we own, its condition and projecting the condition it will be in over the next five to 10 years,” Gustafson said.
That process was humbling, if not a bit scary, for city officials.
For example, consider the Urbana Civic Center, a building in need of so much work that it has been closed since 2019. Marlin said no decisions will be made about its future until the city sees what the county does with the building housing the downtown jail and sheriff’s offices.
“We can’t do that with fire,” Gustafson observed.
The next phase involved studying programming and space needs and getting input from department heads and employees.
“That was an assessment of how do we use our space? What are our operational needs? How does the workplace environment affect our ability to perform our services?” Gustafson said.
The third step was drawing up a 10-year timeline to get jobs done.
“We worked with (the consultants) with all the information to determine the priority (of projects) to prevent us from sinking costs into facilities we were not able to rehabilitate,” he said. “Ultimately, it led to the 10-year plan that we were able to take and incorporate into the capital improvement budget.”
Other changes
As for the other top projects, visitors to the City Building will see work in the lobby that will result in a “welcome station” as a first stop for information or services, better signs for city offices, and an area where folks can talk with a police officer about potentially sensitive matters rather than standing at a window in the lobby speaking through protective glass.
Perhaps less visible to the public in the City Building improvements will be card readers on office doors to beef up security and upgrades to the fire-alarm system. Those will come after the lobby reconfiguration is finished.
Design work is also going on for new fire stations to replace the ones on Philo Road and Lincoln Avenue. Work on the main fire station on South Vine Street will come much later. Gustafson said it is in the eight- to 10-year portion of the master plan.
“I would say within six months to a year, we would see construction documents to release for bid,” he said of fire stations 2 and 3.
As someone who has worked for the city almost 20 years starting in building maintenance, and who became adept at “using duct tape to keep things going,” the changes are most welcome, he said.
“To see tangible improvements, it is exciting. For staff who don’t have to come in to shuffle three pieces of equipment to accommodate one extra vehicle, it affects our ability to recruit and morale,” he said. “When you bring employees into modern facilities, it’s good to present a nice work environment.
Sound foundation
Marlin is most proud that “we got our financial house in order and positioned ourselves so we could afford to implement the plans.”
“When I first came into office, my theme was we are building a foundation for the future. It turns out that’s what we have done,” she said.
Given that the COVID-19 pandemic has created a major impediment to progress worldwide for almost three years, Marlin said, “I think we’ve done pretty well.”