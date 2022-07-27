CHAMPAIGN — What were billed as competitive races to lead the Champaign County Democratic and Republican parties turned into much ado about nothing Wednesday as candidates in both races dropped out before a ballot was cast.
As a consequence, Republican Jim McGuire was elected to succeed outgoing county party Chairman Dee Shonkwiler by a near-unanimous vote of party committeemen.
At the same time, former county Recorder Mike Ingram was elected by acclamation by Democrats to succeed state Sen. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana.
Democrats also elected Cari West-Henkelman as first vice chair, Bud Windelborn as second vice chair and Matt Sullard as secretary. Ingram’s former opponent, Cunningham Township Assessor and Champaign County Board member Wayne Williams, will hold the treasurer’s post.
Republicans elected St. Joseph Mayor Tami Fruhling-Voges as vice chair, Elizabeth Yuhas as treasurer and Jeff Wilson as secretary.
Republican committee members came to Wednesday’s meeting at the Brookens Administrative Center expecting a contest between McGuire, a veteran county board member and longtime party worker, and committeeman Bruce Povalish.
That’s why some committee members were surprised and confused when McGuire’s name was the only one entered into nomination. Povalish made no comments as Shonkwiler, the outgoing chairman, made it clear that there was only one nominee: McGuire.
As a consequence, McGuire was elected by a unanimous vote. There were two abstentions — Povalish and new committeewoman Renee Mullen.
Povalish first said he had “no comment” about his decision not to run. Pressed on the issue, he vaguely stated that he had attended a meeting with unidentified people and “we all decided it would be best” if McGuire was elected chairman.
McGuire expressed his thanks “for your confidence” and said that he appreciates “the opportunity to lead” the local GOP through the fall election.
At the same time as Republicans met in person, Democrats met in a Zoom meeting where Ingram was expected to face off against Williams.
Just Tuesday, Williams called the race a “50-50” contest. But he apparently had second thoughts about his chances, leaving Ingram as the only candidate.
In an email to local Democrats, Ingram said he had met with Williams and “we had a really good conversation about where a couple of things went wrong over the last five days, and I’m really glad we did.”
“We both seemed to realize that we weren’t great at choosing our words and then inadvertently blew things up when that wasn’t the intention,” he said.
The bottom line, Ingram said, is that their differences were settled, and “we have decided to present a unified slate tonight.”