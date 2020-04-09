BONDVILLE — Beginning today, at least 100 residents of Bondville are going to have to travel another 8 miles to pick up their mail.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Postal Service temporarily closed its office in the small building it leases on Market Street just south of Illinois 10 because of concerns about deterioration of the building.
“The United States Postal Service has temporarily closed the retail lobby and delivery services of the Bondville Post Office due to a potential safety and security concern that is being investigated by the USPS Facilities and Safety Department,” said Kimberly Caldwell-Harvey, a spokeswoman for the postal service.
She said 100 post-office boxes have been relocated to the Mahomet post office at 304 E. Main St.
“USPS is working with authorities to determine how long this temporary move will be in place. Our concern is the safety of employees, customers and the mail,” she said.
Bondville village Trustee Ron Hursey learned of the move Wednesday and said it wasn’t until early afternoon that a sign was put up announcing the closing.
“I found out from a neighbor who went to get his mail and thought they were fixing it up. He was told we could pick up mail there till Friday,” Hursey said. “What gets under my skin is they did not have any notification.”
Hursey said from talking to Bondville’s mayor, he learned that the building may have heating and air conditioning problems and possibly mold.
“The safety team didn’t give me a laundry list,” Caldwell-Harvey said.“They are working with the landlord to get the repairs completed. There is a 30-day review.
“They have to give (the building owner) time to get the repairs made,” she said, adding the availability of contractors during the coronavirus pandemic could complicate that effort.
Post-office boxes in Mahomet are accessible 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The lobby is open from 9 to 11 a.m. and noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.